Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of AGIS Network, Inc.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Kevin Sypniewski, founder and president of AGIS Network, Inc., today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of AGIS.



AGIS Network is a leading employee benefits enrollment firm with a focus on long-term care benefits options for large employer groups, governmental agencies and individual consumers across the nation. AGIS has developed technology solutions to allow individuals to review financial options for long-term care products more efficiently and complete the enrollment process. AGIS will continue to collaborate with brokers across the country and operate under the leadership of Kevin Sypniewski from offices in San Ramon, California.

Paul Rogers, senior vice president for Brown & Brown National Employee Benefits, stated, “The AGIS acquisition is an excellent complement to our existing value proposition that focuses on specialization to deliver extraordinary value to our employee benefits customers. AGIS Network will bring additional unique capabilities to service an ever-changing long-term care marketplace. We are excited to add Kevin and the AGIS team to Brown & Brown National Employee Benefits.”

Kevin Sypniewski, founder of AGIS, stated, “Joining Brown & Brown will allow us to further accelerate the depth and breadth of our capabilities and ever-evolving needs of our customers. We feel that our approach to long-term care and consulting is highly aligned with the value and mission of Brown & Brown National Employee Benefits.”

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

