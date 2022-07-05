U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.50
    -13.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,961.00
    -100.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,554.00
    -57.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.00
    -9.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.02
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    +0.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0301
    -0.0123 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.04
    -0.67 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9880
    +0.3280 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,752.59
    +287.77 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.49
    +9.35 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.43
    -64.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Brown & Brown, Inc. completes the acquisition of Global Risk Partners Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brown & Brown, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRO
Brown &amp; Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced the completion of the previously-announced acquisition of Global Risk Partners Limited.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 12,000 teammates in 350+ locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts, but instead, represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process, and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief financial officer
(386) 239-5770


Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkr

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationU

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Don't Feed The Bear Market; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The first half of the year has been brutal for investors. But now is the time to buy high-quality businesses if you have some cash available.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • 8 Stocks That Could Get Hurt By a Strong Dollar

    Companies with big overseas sales could get hurt by a strong dollar. Estee Lauder, Las Vegas Sands, and Nvidia are on that list.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on June 30. Micron's growth rates were stable, but its guidance was grim. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline 13% year over year and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to tumble 33%.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively, even to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Tesla Has a China Problem. What It Means for the Stock.

    How many cars Tesla would deliver in the second quarter was a big question for bulls and bears in recent weeks. The impact of a money furnace on quarterly cash flow is tough to fathom. Tesla delivered about 255,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, down from about 310,000 in the first quarter.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has gotten off to a brutal start in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slid a staggering 29% during that stretch. With a decline of roughly 7% this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has held up significantly better than the market at large, but Warren Buffett's company has stocks in its portfolio that have recorded dramatic losses amid current market pressures.