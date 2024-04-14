Is Brown & Brown, Inc.'s (NYSE:BRO) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Brown & Brown's (NYSE:BRO) stock increased by 10.0% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Brown & Brown's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Brown & Brown is:

16% = US$871m ÷ US$5.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Brown & Brown's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Brown & Brown seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Brown & Brown's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Brown & Brown's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Brown & Brown is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Brown & Brown Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Brown & Brown has a low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 82% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Brown & Brown is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 14% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Brown & Brown's future ROE will be 15% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Brown & Brown's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

