Brown Edwards Welcomes a New Partner

·2 min read

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting and Advisory firm Brown Edwards is pleased to announce Jacob Favaro, CPA, CFP® will be joining the firm as a partner based in our Richmond, Virginia office on February 1, 2023.  Prior to joining Brown Edwards, Jacob was a partner at Keiter and brings with him more than 20 years of tax and accounting experience assisting individuals and businesses in the RVA region with tax planning, consulting and compliance.

Jacob Favaro, Partner

"We are very excited to have Jacob join our team as a tax partner. His industry knowledge, expertise, and quality of service exemplify what we at Brown Edwards aim to provide to our clients. We are eager to continue the growth of our service base in Richmond with his contributions," states CEO, Jason Hartman.

Jacob graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelors degree in accounting and a Masters of Taxation. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Certified Financial Planners Board. Jacob's specialty areas include consulting, compliance and tax research for S-Corporations, partnerships, multi-state corporations, and their owners. He routinely advises clients in a variety of industries including manufacturing, construction, craft beverage, professional services, leasing, and technology.

Jacob is a former President of the Rotary Club of South Richmond and remains active in the club today. During his tenure as president, Jacob led the club in raising over $175,000 to support charities within the local community.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Brown Edwards team, and a part of the growing Richmond office. Brown Edwards will open new doors for me and provide the opportunity to collaborate with clients and staff across the Commonwealth. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise and strong client service to Brown Edwards."

David Reardon, Brown Edwards Area Coordinator asserts "We are very pleased to welcome a fellow Richmond-native to the Brown Edwards partnership.  Jacob's career has been focused in the RVA Region and his expertise and depth will make a great addition to our local team in support of our ongoing commitment to our clients here and throughout the Brown Edwards network."

Brown Edwards is a full-service regional accounting firm with offices in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee, and is included in Inside Public Accounting's list as one of the top 100 firms in the United States, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, and a Top 50 Construction Accounting Firm as compiled by Construction Executive magazine. Brown Edwards is proud to support a wide-range of industries throughout the Mid-Atlantic, including automobile dealerships, construction, credit unions, education, employee benefits, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, state and local government, real estate, and not-for-profit organizations. For more information, visit www.BEcpas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brown-edwards-welcomes-a-new-partner-301722684.html

SOURCE Brown, Edwards & Company

