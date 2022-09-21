Brown Investment Properties & Windsor Companies Power Up the Battleground Office Building with SemaConnect EV Charging Stations

The Battleground Office building is the 4th BIP development to install SemaConnect charging stations



GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemaConnect , a Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) and leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its newest installation with Brown Investment Properties (BIP) at the new Battleground Office Building in Greensboro, North Carolina. The four new SemaConnect charging stations at the property are open to all employees and tenants working at the building.

The Battleground Office Building, located at 1007 Battleground Avenue is Brown Investment Properties & Windsor Companies ’ new corporate headquarters and the fourth property for BIP to install SemaConnect EV charging stations. The new office building was completed in August 2022 and is designed with sustainability in mind. To meet the highest top sustainability standards, Brown Investment included energy efficient features, including light sensors, solar glazing on windows, and smart SemaConnect stations, to name a few.

“SemaConnect has been helping us meet tenant needs and stay ahead of the curve since our first installation several years ago,” said Lance Ramsey, director of development at Brown Investment Properties. “At BIP, we’re focused on growth and high-value, sustainable amenities. Our new EV charging stations promote Brown Investment Properties’ corporate sustainability programs and make driving electric vehicles possible for our employees and tenants.”

Battleground Office Building’s four new SemaConnect’s Series 6 charging stations are installed on two dual pedestals and feature SemaConnect’s latest technology for commercial real estate. The ENERGY STAR certified products feature a sleek aluminum exterior, compact design, interactive LED lights, and a retractable cable management system for a truly modern look. With the SemaConnect Network, BIP management can control access, add a pricing plan, and view reports on usage, sustainability, and energy consumption across its entire office and multifamily portfolio. The SemaConnect stations are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles, including Tesla, Rivian, Volkswagen ID.4, and the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Ramsey adds, “After working with SemaConnect on installations at three of our multifamily properties that have since been sold to new owners, we were thrilled to continue our corporate EV charging program at the new headquarters. As we expand our portfolio, we plan to add SemaConnect charging stations at every future project, including 10+ stations in 2023.”

“The United States is witnessing a major shift in EV sales as five per cent of new car sales are now powered by electricity,” said Mark Pastrone, Chief Operating Officer at SemaConnect. “Brown Investment Properties is setting an example for other commercial developers by adding EV charging as an amenity at their headquarters and multifamily communities. We are honored to support their corporate sustainability initiatives and look forward to assisting BIP in expanding their EV needs in the years to come.”

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market. A complete EV solutions partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/ .

SemaConnect is a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a global leader in EV charging equipment that designs, manufactures, owns, and operates charging stations. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. For more information visit https://blinkcharging.com/ .

About Brown Investment Properties:

Brown Investment Properties, Inc. is a family-owned commercial real estate firm located in Greensboro, North Carolina, which incorporated in 1960. Brown Investments Properties is proud of its directors’ and senior management’s 185 collective years of experience. And, with its team, having designations of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Certified Property Manager (CPM), Certified Public Accountants (CPA), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR®), and Certified Leasing Specialist (CLS), Brown Investment Properties is recognized among the experts in commercial real estate. Visit https://www.bipinc.com/

About Windsor Companies:

Windsor Companies provides unmatched service, quality and value to clients needing a strong partner for commercial and residential real estate projects. Since 2001, Windsor has developed and completed hundreds of projects, helping to build our community and our client’s businesses.

Windsor Companies consists of both a commercial and residential division. Windsor Commercial specializes in general construction and development services across North Carolina, with an emphasis on industrial, commercial, and multi-family development. Windsor Homes is a residential developer that has completed over 3,500 homes in the Triad and Coastal NC markets since inception. Learn more at https://windsorcompanies.us/

