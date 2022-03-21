U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

Brown Rice Market Dynamic Growth to Reach USD 13.27 billion by 2028 | Global Brown Rice Industry Register a CAGR of 4.57%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Brown Rice Market are KRBL Limited (India), LT Foods Ltd. (India), Riviana Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Kohinoor Foods Limited (India), Lundberg Family Farms (U.S.), Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), New Bharat Group Rice Mills (India), Pride India FMCG Limited (India), Kikkoman Corporation (Japan), Sukoyaka Brown Rice (Japan) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brown rice market size was valued at USD 9.30 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to rise from USD 9.71 billion in 2021 to USD 13.27 billion by 2028 at a 4.57% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Brown Rice Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the study, heightened awareness about high-fiber foods and prebiotics has played an instrumental role in fueling the demand for whole grain rice. End-users are likely to seek specialty rice across advanced and emerging economies.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions Lead to Mixed Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak had a notable influence on the food industry, with retail channels and supermarkets witnessing disruptions. Prominently, packaged brown rice observed traction following the demand for healthy products. The penetration of unpolished rice became noticeable across e-commerce platforms. Besides, the growing penetration of leading companies, such as KRBL Limited, Riviana Foods, and LT Foods, could offset the challenges emanating from the pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/brown-rice-market-106455

Major Players Profiled in the Brown Rice Market Report:

  • KRBL Limited (India)

  • LT Foods Ltd. (India)

  • Riviana Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Kohinoor Foods Limited (India)

  • Lundberg Family Farms (U.S.)

  • Hain Celestial Group (U.S.)

  • New Bharat Group Rice Mills (India)

  • Pride India FMCG Limited (India)

  • Kikkoman Corporation (Japan)

  • Sukoyaka Brown Rice (Japan)

Segments

Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region are Studied

Based on nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional.

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segregated into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, and convenience stores.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage

The report sheds light on quantitative and qualitative assessments to offer a holistic view of the global market. Further, a host of primary interviews has been conducted with opinion leaders, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Primary data has been collated through emails, telephonic conversations, and questionnaires. The secondary sources referred are press releases, SEC filings, and websites. The report highlights bottom-up and top-down approaches to provide a comprehensive view of product mapping.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/brown-rice-market-106455

Drivers and Restraints

Trend for Prebiotics to Usher Industry Growth

Whole grains have received impetus across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, partly due to the demand for fiber-rich foods to minimize the risk of lifestyle-related chronic health conditions. The brown rice market growth will witness an upward trajectory due to the prominence of vitamins B1, B3, and B6. Industry participants are likely to inject funds into whole grains to cash in on demand for high-fiber functional foods. Moreover, surge in obese population has expedited the product demand globally. The trend for organic food is likely to foster the industry outlook and will further gain impetus with increasing the FDA-approved list of whole grains.

However, volatile prices amidst changing weather conditions could dent the industry outlook.

Regional Insights

Growth to Unfold in Asia Pacific with Rising Prominence of Fiber-rich Products

Stakeholders expect the Asia Pacific brown rice market share to witness an appreciable gain in the wake of the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and shifting consumption pattern. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are poised to up their investments in unpolished rice. Leading companies are likely to bank on soaring discretionary income and burgeoning population.

The industry in North America is likely to be strong with soaring product consumption across the U.S. and Canada. Whole grain products have become trendier owing to escalating interest in prebiotic functional foods to boost gut health. With health experts promoting the need for high grain content food products in the diet, brown rice is poised to gain impetus.

Industry participants are expected to expand their penetration across Europe, largely due to the trend for specialty rice and whole grains. Baby boomers and millennials are likely to exhibit traction for brown rice to boost health and bolster immunity. The rising uptake of organic whole grain across Spain, Italy, and Germany will bode well for regional growth.

Inquire Before Buying Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/brown-rice-market-106455

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers and Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Global Brown Rice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Nature

        • Organic

        • Conventional

      • By Distribution Channel

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Specialty Stores

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East and Africa

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Inject Funds into Product Portfolio Expansion to Bolster RoI

Key industry players emphasize product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and R&D activities as their strategic moves. Prevailing trends indicate well-established players and emerging companies will focus on geographical expansion during the assessment period.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/brown-rice-market-106455

Key Industry Developments

  • March 2021: KRBL Limited extended its health food products portfolio with the product launch of brown basmati rice.

  • February 2021: Lotus Foods announced the launch of new ‘heat and eat’ rice pouches to its premier line of products.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Instant Rice market size, share & industry analysis, By Type (White Rice, Brown Rice), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Rice Protein Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysates), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Animal Feed), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn| Facebook |Twitter


