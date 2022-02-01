U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -1.48 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,123.61
    -8.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,254.07
    +14.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,044.64
    +16.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    -0.29 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1249
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    +0.0250 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    +0.0075 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7010
    -0.4230 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,985.38
    +495.27 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.58
    +11.58 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Brown & Toland Physicians Welcomes Thomas Boggs as Chief Executive Officer

Brown & Toland Physicians
·2 min read

Thomas Boggs

Chief Executive Officer, Brown &amp; Toland Physicians
Chief Executive Officer, Brown & Toland Physicians

Oakland, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Toland Physicians announced today the selection of Thomas (Tom) Boggs as chief executive officer. Boggs will lead the independent physician network in further expanding the transformation of patient care for improved health outcomes at an affordable cost and accelerating the improvement of the physician and patient experience. He will report to Jeff Bailet, chief executive officer of Altais, the parent organization of Brown & Toland.

A health care industry veteran, Boggs brings more than 25 years of experience to Brown & Toland Physicians. He has held a number of leadership roles in the areas of population health management, clinical integration, physician practice operations and finance. He joins Brown & Toland from Pittsburgh’s Bridges Health Partners, which is comprised of four health systems and 1,100 physicians, where he served as president.

He also previously served as chief executive officer of the clinically integrated, 1,700-physician network developed by TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Cincinnati. Earlier in his career, Boggs led medical group and MSO functions at Aultman Health Foundation in Canton, Ohio, along with a stint at BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla.

“Tom’s exceptional experience leading nationally recognized complex health organizations will further strengthen our mission to deliver value to our members and physicians,” said Jeff Bailet. “His demonstrated ability to lead the ever-evolving health care market will serve Brown & Toland well in this pivotal stage of the company’s growth.”

Boggs earned a Bachelor’s degree in business and a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Akron (Ohio). He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and has earned designations as a Certified Medical Practice Executive by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and a Managed Healthcare Professional (MHP) by AHIP.

“I am excited to join an enterprise with the incredible track record and leadership that Brown & Toland has,” said Boggs. “Leading an organization whose mission, vision and values so closely align with mine – making health care more provider- and patient-friendly, affordable and accessible – is a challenge I welcome.”

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, a Bay Area health care beacon since 1993, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Ryan Faulkner, Chief Strategy Officer Brown & Toland Physicians 415-972-4593 rfaulkner@btmg.com


Recommended Stories

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • The Green Organic Dutchman Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

    The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nichola Thompson to the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.

  • Top Financial Stocks for February 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Denison Announces Board and Management Additions

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Quarterhill Announces the Departure of John Rim, CFO

    Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) and its Board of Directors today announced that John Rim, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

  • Fireblocks valued at $8B, Wheels Up to buy U.K. aviation company and other tech news

    Fireblocks has raised $550 million in Series E funding that brings the cryptocurrency company’s valuation to more than $8 billion. The funding round was co-led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital, with participation from General Atlantic, Index Ventures, Mammoth, CapitalG and others.

  • Martello Appoints Kim Butler as Interim Chief Financial Officer

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today announced the appointment of Kim Butler as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer (the "Interim CFO"), effective February 16, 2022. Current Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Erin Crowe, whose departure from Martello was announced on December 1, 2021 will continue as acting CFO on a consulting basis until February 15, 2022.

  • EA taps Microsoft executive as new chief financial officer

    Suh is currently serving as corporate vice president and CFO of Microsoft's Cloud + AI group since January 2018. Last year, EA had said https://reut.rs/35FoF8D Jorgensen, who has been the firm's finance head for over a decade, would step down. Company insider Laura Miele has already taken over the reins as chief operating officer, which was Jorgensen's other role.

  • Playtech Falls on Pessimism Over $2.8 Billion Takeover Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Playtech Plc fell Monday amid pessimism about whether investors will approve a 2.1 billion-pound ($2.8 billion) takeover bid for the British gambling software provider. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Cos

  • Norrsken, VCs and 30 unicorn founders set up $200M fund to back growth-stage startups in Africa

    Niklas Adalberth’s Norrsken Foundation is in the news again barely two months after opening its Norrsken House in Kigali, Rwanda, which plans to accommodate thousands of entrepreneurs by next year. This time, the foundation has teamed up with thirty unicorn founders and a couple of seasoned venture capital and private equity investors to launch a $200 million fund targeted at African startups. The fund, dubbed the Norrsken22 African Tech Growth Fund, has reached its first close of $110 million, per a statement seen by TechCrunch.

  • Cantex Reports Results Of Annual General Meeting

    Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting on January 28, 2022, where shareholders voted to appoint Davidson & Co LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual general meeting, and to pass the resolution approving the new share option plan dated for reference December 29, 2021.

  • OMA chooses board members and president-elect in next step in governance transformation

    The Ontario Medical Association has elected four board members and a president-elect, the latest step in its plan to modernize the organization representing the province's 43,000 physicians.

  • Governor Doug Ducey attends meeting with President Biden, other governors

    Governor Doug Ducey attends meeting with President Biden, other governors at White House.

  • Shopify CEO Joins Coinbase Board of Directors

    Tobias Lütke scaled Shopify from a niche online marketplace to a global ecommerce giant.

  • Simpay Expands Direct Sales Team Leadership

    Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, is continuing to expand their executive leadership team with the addition of three Vice Presidents to their Direct Sales Channel.

  • Bill McNabb, former chief of investment giant Vanguard, wants your board to take the long view

    The former Vanguard CEO is working on a solution to help business leaders balance short-term targets with long-term vision.

  • Kneat Announces Changes to Board of Directors

    kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat or the Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, announced today that Paul Breen has stepped down as a director of the Company and Carol Leaman, CEO of Axonify, has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

  • Principal Financial Group unloads some retirement, life insurance businesses

    The major Des Moines employer sold off $21 billion in annuity and life insurance assets, pledging better returns for investors.