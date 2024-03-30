Brownfield plan could boost market-rate housing

Mar. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — Changes to Michigan's brownfield redevelopment rules could help a developer build apartments in Garfield Township with rents capped short of the median rate.

Keen Capital is planning 154 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on property north of McRae Hill Road, according to company principal Will Bartlett. He told Garfield Township trustees he's hoping for their support later in April before asking the Grand Traverse Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for approval.

Plans are to seek reimbursement of $7.9 million over 20 years through a tax increment finance plan, Bartlett said. That would make the project estimated at roughly $40 million financially feasible while keeping rents comparable to nearby Chelsea Park West.

Those would range from $1,150 for certain studios or one-bedrooms, up to $1,600 for the roomiest two-bedrooms, according to Keel Capital's presentation.

To qualify for a brownfield reimbursement, Bartlett said Keel Capital would have to keep rents below what Michigan State Housing Development Authority considers affordable for people earning 100 percent of area median income — up to $2,025 for a two-bedroom in Grand Traverse County, as per MSDHA's latest figures.

These new apartments would be charging market rates, so that wouldn't change even after the reimbursement period ends.

"I think the purpose of this program, at least as it pertains to this project, is to really cap total runaway rents," Bartlett said.

At issue is the property's hilly topography, wetlands and some leftover contamination from a former orchard, Bartlett said. Combine those complicating factors with high interest rates and the region's high costs of construction, and the project wouldn't be economically viable without the reimbursement, Bartlett said.

If approved, the county brownfield authority would capture the growth in taxable value on the developed land, Bartlett said. That capture would redirect mostly state taxes, but couldn't capture millages paying off debts. That rules out the township and Traverse City Joint Recreation Authority's millage, taxes paid to Grand Traverse Metro Fire Authority and Traverse City Area Public Schools' bond millages.

Trustee Chloe Macomber wanted to know how Garfield Township can be sure the developer is keeping its word on rents being charged. The program is different than granting low-income housing projects a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal, where Garfield can revoke those if a developer breaks the agreement.

Bartlett replied that MSDHA will verify Keen Capital's rent rolls every year before the developer gets the reimbursement.

"The nice thing is, this is a new aspect of the program but it has some base pieces of the standard brownfield program," he said.

Changes to state law adopted in mid-2023 make housing an "eligible activity" for reimbursement under existing brownfield redevelopment programs, Bartlett said.

And while low-income housing typically targets people earning up to 60 percent of area median income, the state had few incentives for "workforce" housing — typically defined as people earning 70 to 120 percent area median income.

Keen Capital has more work to do, including securing a special use permit to build multifamily housing on R-3 residential-zoned property, Bartlett said. The company is working with township Planner John Sych to get that process started.

Brownfield redevelopment authority members should also consider the project at their April 25 meeting, two days after Bartlett said he'll be back before township trustees asking for a resolution of support.

Trustee Denise Schmuckal said she thought the project is "a wonderful idea," and township Supervisor Chuck Korn noted the rents would be on target for companies looking to hire but struggling to find employees who can afford to live in the area.

"Everybody is trying to hire people who can't afford a place to live," he said.