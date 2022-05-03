U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,181.94
    +26.56 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,183.59
    +122.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,555.60
    +19.58 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.58
    +13.67 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.23
    -1.94 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.90
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9420
    -0.0540 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1600
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,169.88
    -422.23 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.23
    -9.02 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Brownie’s Marine Group Completes Acquisition of Assets of Gold Coast Scuba, LLC.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brownie's Marine Group, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BWMG
Brownie&#39;s Marine Group, Inc.
Brownie's Marine Group, Inc.

Pompano Beach, Florida, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), (“BWMG” or the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, today announced that its new subsidiary, Live Blue, Inc., (“Live Blue”) has completed the acquisition of the assets of Gold Coast Scuba, LLC, (“Gold Coast Scuba”) a dive shop and scuba diving training center operating in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida.

Live Blue will be initially focused on a creating a pilot program for guided tours, rental, and coaching provided with the Company’s innovative line of products from BLU3. Gold Coast Scuba’s Lauderdale-by-the-Sea facilities and location provides an ideal setting for this initiative since it allows for numerous water and wind-based activities to be launched from shore, including snorkeling, tankless diving, and scuba diving. The long-term goal for BWMG and Live Blue is to develop BLU3 guided tours to water sports activity centers around the world.

“We believe that one of our responsibilities as a company is to continuously grow the next-generation of families getting into the water together for recreation and exploration. We think the combination of our Live Blue experience centers and our super-friendly entry-point BLU3 tankless diving systems will encourage many more people around the world to enjoy, and ultimately be stewards of our marine eco-systems,” said Robert Carmichael, Chairman of the Company.

“We continue to be focused on mergers and acquisitions as part of our growth strategy. This is our second successful acquisition and integration in the last twelve months, and we continue to be on the lookout for potential businesses and partners that we think we can add value to,” said Mr. Christopher Constable, Chief Executive of the Company.

BWMG’s acquisition of the assets of Gold Coast Scuba is being done through a combination of equity and cash. Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as the Exclusive M&A Advisor to the Company and The Crone Law Group is acting as the Company’s Legal Counsel.

About Gold Coast Scuba

Gold Coast Scuba is a PADI 5-star dive center located a few blocks from the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida. For more information, visit: GoldCoastScuba.net.

About Brownie’s Marine Group
The Company owns and operates a portfolio of companies with a concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has four subsidiaries focused on various sub-sectors of our industry, including Brownie’s Third Lung in Surface Supplied Air, BLU3, Inc. in Ultra-Portable Tankless Dive Systems, LW Americas in High Pressure Gas Systems and Submersible Systems, Inc. in Redundant Air Tank Systems. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries do business under their respective trade names on both a wholesale and retail basis from our headquarters and manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, and a manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach, California.

For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22, 2022, and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.
Contact Information: (954) 462-5570
investors@browniesmarinegroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be Next on Warren Buffett's Shopping List

    It looks as though Warren Buffett is buying stocks again. These three have the qualities he looks for.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Is Ready for Liftoff

    With those positive signs for travel in mind, investors might want to look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock. While Airbnb has always been somewhat of a seasonal business -- users book more nights and experiences in Airbnb's second and third quarters -- there's been an overall shift in how people travel that allows the company to reap the benefits. On Airbnb's last earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky noted how the company has benefited from the change in consumer behaviors due to the pandemic, saying, "We're in the midst of a revolution in travel because people have newfound flexibility in how they live and work."

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • Why Chemours Stock Rallied as Much as 16% in Early Trading Today

    What happened Shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC), a specialty chemical maker, rose dramatically in early trading on May 3, gaining as much as 16% in the first half hour after Wall Street opened for the day.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate, but streaming grows

    (Reuters) -Paramount Global reported forecast-missing quarterly revenue on Tuesday that sent its shares down 6%, but the media giant still added millions of streaming subscribers. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Paramount said revenue in its TV media segment, its highest revenue generator, fell 6% compared to last year when CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV - a championship this year carried by Comcast Corp-owned NBC - brought more viewers and ad revenue.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • BP stock pops on strong Q1 earnings, Big Oil share buybacks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings results for oil giant BP and textbook provider Chegg.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Rivian Has News That May Ease Concern Among Investors

    Rivian is trying to break a bad streak. "We have also taken care to protect our interests through the use of clawbacks in the extremely unlikely event of company goals not being met in the timeline offered," Commissioner Pat Wilson of the economic-development agency said in a statement.

  • Expedia Stock Falls Sharply Even as It Sees a ‘Robust’ Summer Recovery

    Chief Executive Peter Kern says the online travel company is 'feeling very good about a summer recovery that should be very robust.'

  • Blame Russia for Raytheon's Stalled Sales

    Military equipment maker Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) reported what the Wall Street wizards refer to as a "mixed quarter" last week. This was good enough to send Raytheon's stock price up about 1% on initial review, but not good enough to keep it up. Since Raytheon informed investors of its Q1 2022 results, Raytheon stock has given up its early gains.

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn – live updates

    Russia swerves default as Krelim taps domestic reserves Some creditors have reportedly received overdue bond payments from Russia FTSE 100 ends higher after BP profit surge BP boss insists profit jump will benefit pension savers Matthew Lynn: Meghan's Netflix cancellation shows the woke streaming bubble has burst Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter