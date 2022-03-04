U.S. markets closed

Is Browning Associates Legit: Paying for Help Finding a Job is it Worth it?

·3 min read

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Browning Associates is excited to share news about its success in assisting executives in defining their executive career and job search objectives.

According to Browning Associates Founder John H. Seraichyk, landing a job in today's executive job market requires steadfast expertise, industry comprehension, and a firm that truly recognizes what it takes to land an executive position paying north of 200k.

Browning Associates has worked with thousands of executives who have contracted their services for various career search-related assistance. Whether employed or unemployed, the challenges and obstacles for a high-level executive seeking a job change are countless.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than 3% of the workforce population earns more than 175k annually. Furthermore, the report reveals that less than 20% of all professional and executive jobs are advertised. The Bureau's statement clearly articulates if you are a senior executive, you are a minority, and available career positions are challenging to attain.

Landing a new position at the executive level always requires a steadfast action plan, says Seraichyk. This is especially true for the employed executive, who must maintain anonymity. Imagine trying to market yourself to the masses while simultaneously ensuring that nobody finds out! It's a bit of an oxymoron, says Melissa Bassano, Browning Associates VP of Client Services. But, for an employed executive, confidentiality is almost always essential. You need to implement a strategic search plan that will enable you to market your credentials to the appropriate individuals who can make or recommend a hiring decision without the possibility of breaching confidentiality.

According to Seraichyk, you're not likely to find "C" level positions in your local classified ads or on the Internet. Not only are these career positions in high demand, but it isn't easy to even get your foot in the door. Furthermore, suppose you are to land an interview for one of these coveted positions? In that case, you need to position a team in your corner who knows the market's requirements and who can maximize your preparation to be a viable contender.

Possessing the necessary skill sets to secure a high-paying and professionally satisfying position as a "C" class executive is only the first step. You must submit a complete package to the potential employer, including a high-impact credential introduction, impressive and reliable references, and career accomplishments abstract that lets the employer know that your credentials most definitely merit consideration.

For more than thirty years, Browning Associates Founder has been in the business of assisting job-seekers, especially senior executives, in locating the career position that is most suitable to their needs. The most desirable career positions are always awarded to the most prepared applicant, and Browning Associates will ensure you achieve maximum career search support that is swift and effective.

Browning Associates Does Charge a Fee for Services?

Mike Merigan, President of Browning Associates, says one of the most often asked questions is, "What is Browning Associates fee for services? and why should I hire a firm like Browning Associates to help me?" The answer we received is, it depends. If you are serious about maximizing your job executive search endeavor, you could undoubtedly go at it alone. However, Browning Associates offers a team to come alongside and provide professional assistance with your career search. Browning Associates is not a placement agency. Instead, we provide services to assist with your career search-fees for services range from 15-20k for an extended partnership designed to work with you from beginning to end in your career search campaign. For more info, please visit www.executivejobsearch.net

CONTACT:
Michael Merigan
mikemerigan@executivejobsearch.net
www.executivejobsearch.net
401-825-7717

SOURCE: Browning Associates



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691657/Is-Browning-Associates-Legit-Paying-for-Help-Finding-a-Job-is-it-Worth-it

