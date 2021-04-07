U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

Browning Associates Reviews: How Long Will A Job Search Take Post Covid 19?

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / John Seraichyk, Founder Browning Associates, The average Executive Job Seeker will spend six months to one year pursuing a job paying more than 150k annually. Indeed, market conditions, geography, salary, age, industry, etc., play a part in this calculation but more often than not, these criteria are fixed. In other words, if your 65 years old and concerned about age discrimination, this is a fixed condition. (losing some weight and a little hair dye does a long way, though) Similarly, if all of your experience is in the hospitality space, 2021 won't be the best market for you. There is one variable, however, that can be modified and used to your advantage. How you attack, the job market is always alterable.

In my 31 years in this business, I've heard it said more than once, "He with the most "No's" wins!" Babe Ruth hit 714 home runs, but he also struck out 1300 times. Before the Harry Potter series became a staple read, J.K Rowling's first Potter manuscript was actually rejected a total of 12 times before Bloomsbury decided to publish it. Therefore, no matter the market conditions and obstacles, you must remember there is always a seat in the lineup for a home run hitter. As Randy Pausch once said, "Brick walls are not there to keep people out. They are for those who don't want it bad enough."

He with the Most NO's Wins

Poor Job Market conditions instigated by Covid 19 do not necessarily determine how long your job search will take. No, the time it takes to generate the perfect job offer with the right company is more so contingent upon the number of "NO's" you receive.

Before you proceed to understand what qualifies as a NO, let's look at what a "NO" is not.

These 7 MAYBES don't count!

1. You apply to a company, receive a polite form letter or email saying, "thanks, we'll let ya know!" They are saying "Know," not No! Stay persistent.

2. As stated in your introductory letter, you honor your follow-up commitment by mustering the audacity to place a follow-up call. The admin says your contact is too busy right now; you plan on calling back, and you usually don't! This is another one for the maybe file!

3. Here's another for the "know" pile. You submit the perfect resume for the ideal job you are perfectly qualified for. To your absolute amazement, the company doesn't contact you or even acknowledge receipt of your ever so painstakingly crafted cover letter and resume. You scratch your head, let go of another precious hunk of self-confidence and return to the black hole (Web) in search of another place that will tell you MAYBE! And so on.

4. You amass the bravery to call an old friend presently employed at XYZ Company. He doesn't call you back, or worse, he sees you at your kid's soccer game and ducks behind the hotdog stand. If your vague voicemail said you were looking for a job and he doesn't have one, he'd hide because he has no job for you today. Asking a network contact for industry advice is best; asking for a job is a one-way ticket to the HR MAYBE machine…

5. You attend an excellent 5-hour interview with the company of your dreams. HR calls the next day and says, "we will be in touch before next Friday." Next Friday comes and goes, and they don't call. You assume the worst, wait two weeks and place a halfhearted call to HR, leaving a lukewarm jail mail (voicemail). Or worse, because you think you have this one in the bag, you do nothing, and nothing happens, and it was all for nothing, and you are now another four weeks into a job search.

6. The recruiter is frothing at the mouth on Monday, and by Tuesday, the FBI couldn't find him; you go away peacefully!

7. You sent your resume, you have left 5 VM's, and your call is not returned; you go away peacefully!

Now, go back and make a list of all the companies that have shunned you with a big fat "Maybe." Smile, dial, and move those MAYBES to the NO pile. The sooner you do, the sooner you will find the ever-elusive YES!

Browning Associates is an Executive Career Management firm Headquartered in Providence, RI. Executive jobs are always challenging to find. You may have sent out dozens of resumes, made several phone calls, and worked with executive search companies in the past without success. We'll team with you to overcome those difficulties, starting today. We will teach you how to build, manage and leverage a robust personal network effectively. Whether you already have an executive job or are currently conducting your own executive search, our experts will partner with you to rebuild your executive network, which will lead to better career opportunities.

What Executive Career Do You Want?

Our firm will assign a senior consulting team to your executive career campaign right away. You'll have a dedicated project management team whose members know how to build your network to include more key industry players. Because our executive career consultants, speak your language, we will coach and advise you on how to effectively promote your personal brand. Launch Your Executive Career Now! - Call Now - 401-516-0169

CONTACT:
Michael Merigan
Phone: (401) 516-0169
mikemerigan@executivejobsearch.net

SOURCE: Browning Associates Reviews



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639189/Browning-Associates-Reviews-How-Long-Will-A-Job-Search-Take-Post-Covid-19

