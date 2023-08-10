Browns defensive line under microscope vs. Commanders

Aug. 10—The Browns' defensive line was not very good last season, to put it kindly. So general manager Andrew Berry dedicated the past winter to making it better. And he hasn't stopped.

Shelby Harris, a 10-year veteran defensive tackle who broke into the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2014, signed a one-year contract with the Browns on Aug. 10. Harris started 15 games for the Seahawks last season. He made 44 tackles and had two sacks.

Harris is unlikely to play Aug. 11 in the preseason game with the Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium, but there will be many other new faces in the lineup to justify the phrase "You can't identify the players without a program." Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on WEWS-TV 5 in Northeast Ohio.

Starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and starting defensive end Za'Darius Smith are new to the Browns. So is defensive end Ogbo Orokonkwo. Defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst are new. All five players are veterans who were signed in free agency.

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (third round) and defensive end Isaiah McGwire (fourth round) are 2023 draft picks.

Tomlinson was the big fish landed by Berry. Pro Football Focus rated the top 32 interior defensive linemen heading into 2023. Tomlinson is ranked 18th with this explanation:

"Tomlinson started his career as more of a run stuffer but has developed as a pass rusher over the past three years. His PFF run-defense grades have dipped every season since his rookie 82.7 mark. But he's coming off a season where he set career highs in PFF pass-rush grade (77.6) and pressures (30)."

Defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 8. Both will be out "several weeks," the Browns reported. But both are expected to return early in the season. Their injuries have opened opportunities for McGuire and defensive end Charles Wiley, who was signed after Wright and Thomas were sidelined. Wiley, an undrafted rookie in 2022, spent last season on the Ravens' and Giants' practice squads.

All the revamping of the line gives defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz much to sort out with the Sept. 10 opener against the Bengals a little more than four weeks away. Some of that sorting out for rotational spots will occur during the game with the Commanders.

"We're going to rotate guys," defensive line coach Ben Bloom said. "The tempo in which we play and how we run and how we compete, we're going to rotate players and whoever's up for the game, we have all the confidence in the world that they can play in the game and rotate and play their role."

The biggest overhaul of any unit on the team was made at defensive tackle with veterans Tomlinson, Hurst, Hill and Shelby plus rookie Ika added. Tomlinson and Elliott are expected to start against the Commanders. But their night will be short. Things will get interesting when the backups get their chance to impress Bloom and Schwartz.

"These guys are improving every day," Bloom said. "I need to remind myself that we've had some padded practices here and we've had one preseason game, so there's more work to be done before the season starts. And then once the season starts, it's not like we don't improve during the season. We're supposed to improve during the season and get better as the year goes on."

Coach Kevin Stefanski said most of the starters will begin the game with the Commanders and play about two series.

COMMANDERS AT BROWNS

When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 11

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Records: Commanders 0-0, Browns 1-0

TV: WEWS