Browzwear Hires Digital Design Technology Expert Derek Rathel as Vice President to Drive Growth Throughout North America

Derek Rathel, VP North America at Browzwear

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced that Derek Rathel is joining the company as Vice President of North America to accelerate business growth in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Closely following the closing of a $35 million funding round from Radian Capital, Rathel’s hire is intended to speed delivery of the company’s aggressive goals for platform development and market expansion.

Rathel has nearly 20 years of experience building and leading teams across sales, marketing and customer success at fast moving B2B technology companies. At Foundry, whose pioneering design software is used by global footwear companies such as adidas, Nike and New Balance, Rathel spearheaded entry into Europe's luxury goods market, building a significant new revenue stream from the ground up.

In his new role with Browzwear, Rathel will focus across people, product and process to uncover market needs with new solutions that build efficiency and sustainability for customers while driving revenue for Browzwear. Leveraging Radian Capital’s recent investment, Rathel expects to double the size of Browzwear’s team in North America, building momentum and facilitating the rapid capture of market share.

“Derek's experience with Enterprise clients, especially in the areas of digital design and technology, is important to Browzwear as we continue to partner with our clients for digital transformation. Derek is the ideal candidate to lead Browzwear’s next chapter of growth in these critical markets and to accelerate the building up of our teams in this important region” said Lena Lim, Chief Commercial Officer of Browzwear. “We are incredibly proud to have him join our team, and we look forward to working with him to bring positive change to our company, our customers, and the world.”

“It is a very exciting time to be joining Browzwear, a company that has the right technology, market positioning and capital in place to continue revolutionizing the fashion industry,” said Rathel. “I’m energized by the opportunity to be both an inspirational and operation force who can help address the next big business problem and drive growth for Browzwear and our customers.”

About Browzwear

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and patternmakers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear’s Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear’s open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com

