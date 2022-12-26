U.S. markets closed

BROXEL PUBLISHES FIRST EMISSIONS REPORT

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broxel, a leading FinTech company in Latin America, released its first emissions report as part of the company's commitment to become carbon neutral. The inaugural report includes Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and outlines the company's plan to meet climate targets.

"This emissions report is the first step in our road to become carbon neutral, and represents a key milestone in our ESG strategy. It also reflects our climate commitment and our principles as an organization," said Gustavo Gutiérrez, CEO and founder of Broxel.

The emissions report, available at https://broxel.com/neutral/, highlights the following:

  • Broxel emitted 255.430 tCO2e.

  • The company will offset their carbon footprint through climate action projects in Calakmul, Mexico.

  • The carbon footprint per employee is 0.31 tCO2e, below the industry average of 0.85 tCO2e.

This inaugural emissions report places 2021 as the baseline, to enable measurable and conscious actions to mitigate carbon emissions and to become the first carbon-neutral FinTech company of Latin America.

About Broxel

Broxel is a leading payment technology company in Latin America. Since 2011, Broxel has offered tailored financial services for companies, institutions, and consumers. To date, twelve million cards have been issued by Broxel. The company is a partner of AT&T and Google Cloud, and has licensing deals with MasterCard, VISA, and Carnet. Broxel is committed to enhancing financial experiences through innovation and technology.

Key figures

  • 960 employees.

  • 13.1 Million issued accounts

  • 3K B2B clients

  • Started B2C operations in 2021.

  • 4 regulated entities in its corporate structure

  • Focus on cash flow generation and profitable projects since inception

  • Google as a partner for infrastructure, data analysis and product readiness

  • Only company in the U.S. to offer a 360 borderless - digital solution for the Hispanic market

CONTACT:  
José Luis Anton / VP Communications
+525543441857
jose.anton@broxel.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broxel-publishes-first-emissions-report-301710006.html

SOURCE Broxel

