U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +4.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0048 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9700
    -0.5900 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,379.41
    +4,648.84 (+12.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

BRP GROUP, INC. COLLABORATES WITH NASDAQ, INC. ON D&O LIMITS BENCHMARKING REPORT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRP

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced, through a collaboration with Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq"), the release of an independent Directors & Officers (D&O) Limits Benchmarking report for Nasdaq-listed companies.

BRP (PRNewsfoto/Baldwin Risk Partners)
BRP (PRNewsfoto/Baldwin Risk Partners)

The report is the culmination of a survey completed by over 330 Nasdaq companies documenting their total limits, structure, retention, premium, and carriers.

"Directors & Officers Liability pricing for public companies has been increasing exponentially over the past several years and our data shows the average premium increase across the board last year was 20%," said Mike Tomasulo, Managing Partner and BRP National Management Liability Practice Leader. "It is more important than ever to have access to truly objective data about what your peers are purchasing and what they are paying, and our collaboration with Nasdaq to collect this data is a big step in that direction."

The report not only breaks out results by market capitalization and industry segment, but also based on whether the company has recently undergone an initial public offering ("IPO").

"We have seen the greatest disruption in the marketplace for new IPOs; and the data shows that on average, premiums are 3.2x higher for companies that have gone public in the last three years than those that have not," said Tomasulo.

Other noteworthy observations:

  • Despite rate increases, less than 7% of companies reduced their limits

  • Almost 87% of companies purchase some amount of A-Side coverage

  • 14% of companies experienced a rate increase of over 50% on the last renewal

For a copy of the executive summary and information about obtaining the full report, please click here. You may also reach out to your Nasdaq Relationship Manager for more information.

ABOUT BRP GROUP

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Insurance products offered through one or more licensed insurance agency affiliates of Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brp-group-inc-collaborates-with-nasdaq-inc-on-do-limits-benchmarking-report-301491929.html

SOURCE Baldwin Risk Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Here's Why Citigroup Stock Is Falling on Monday

    Citigroup reported on Monday that it had $5.4 billion in exposure to Russian assets as of the end of December, and warned that it could potentially take a hit as nations around the world impose financial sanctions on that country and its banks in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Including indirect exposures, Citigroup has nearly $10 billion in total Russian exposure. This is more Russian exposure than most other U.S. banks have.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today

    There was no obvious news to explain the move -- no analyst upgrades or price target hikes, nor any press releases from the defense and aerospace company. Over the past week, digital images of Russian troop movements, and digital analyses of the destruction wreaked by Russian artillery bombardments and missile strikes have proliferated across Twitter. It's clear that as war spreads across a country where civilian aircraft no longer fly, Maxar's satellites are proving an invaluable tool for seeing in real time what is happening on the ground.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’The VanEck Russia

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Plunging ruble sends Russians scrambling to withdraw their cash from banks

    The move against the Bank of Russia’s international assets may be more important than cutting off SWIFT access.

  • Workday stock jumps on earnings beat, strong subscription forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Workday shares jumping following a Q4 earnings beat.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.