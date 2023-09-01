Do BRP's (TSE:DOO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like BRP (TSE:DOO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

BRP's Improving Profits

In the last three years BRP's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. BRP's EPS skyrocketed from CA$8.18 to CA$11.60, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 42%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for BRP remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 39% to CA$11b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are BRP Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$8.0b company like BRP. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping CA$123m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add BRP To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that BRP has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for BRP that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

