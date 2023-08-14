Renowned investor Bruce Berkowitz recently disclosed his firm's portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Berkowitz, known for his value-oriented investment approach, has a portfolio that contained 11 stocks with a total value of $1.32 billion. The top holdings were JOE (87.41%), EPD (8.84%), and BRK.B (1.71%).

Bruce Berkowitz's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Top Trades and Portfolio Overview

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were Berkowitz's top three trades of the quarter, which significantly impacted the equity portfolio.

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Berkowitz reduced his investment in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 430,500 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 2.11%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.51. As of August 14, 2023, JOE's price was $61.71, with a market cap of $3.60 billion. The stock has returned 46.71% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, JOE has a price-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-book ratio of 5.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.47, and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC)

Berkowitz also reduced his investment in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 1,144,100 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 4.63%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.69. As of August 14, 2023, CMC's price was $56.01, with a market cap of $6.54 billion. The stock has returned 29.29% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, CMC has a price-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.82, and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Berkowitz established a new position in WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB), purchasing 131,200 shares, which now account for 0.59% of the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.02 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, WRB's price was $63.8, with a market cap of $16.43 billion. The stock has returned -1.96% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, WRB has a price-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.98, and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

In conclusion, Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals a strategic approach to value investing, with significant changes in holdings and new positions established. These moves reflect Berkowitz's investment philosophy and provide valuable insights for value investors.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

