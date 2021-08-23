Bruce Kistler Joins Okapi Partners as Managing Director

Governance Expert to Advise Corporate and Investor Clients on ESG and Compensation Matters

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okapi Partners LLC , a proxy solicitation and investor response firm that advises corporations, institutional investors, private equity firms and investment management companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Kistler as a Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Governance Team. Mr. Kistler is the latest senior advisor to join Okapi Partners as demand for investor-centric ESG advisory services continues to grow. In addition to providing support on proxy matters, he also provides advice and guidance to clients during their annual shareholder engagement efforts.

Mr. Kistler joins Okapi Partners after nine years with Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) Corporate Solutions. As an associate director for ISS, he led a team working with public company clients across several industries with a focus in real estate and insurance. Mr. Kistler and his team provided support on the design and disclosure of a broad range of corporate governance matters such as executive compensation, equity plans, and other traditional corporate governance practices.

"Both our corporate and investor clients continue to seek our strategic advice that will help them and their advisors navigate the ever-changing corporate governance landscape," said Bruce H. Goldfarb , President and CEO of Okapi Partners. "Bruce Kistler's experience and on-the-ground knowledge of compensation-related matters and a range of ESG issues will be invaluable to our clients. We are pleased to have him join our growing team."

Mr. Kistler holds a B.A in Economics from St. Mary's College of Maryland.

About Okapi Partners

For well over a decade, Okapi Partners has been providing clients with advice and execution related to investor response matters including merger and acquisition campaigns, proxy solicitation campaigns, information agent services, investor engagement services, stockwatch, investor identification and corporate governance consulting. The firm represents corporations, boards of directors, private equity firms, investment management companies, hedge funds and other institutional investors. The firm provides clients with superior intellectual capital, industry relationships and execution capabilities. Okapi Partners' industry-leading team works with parties involved in mergers, contested elections and related matters to ensure clients are best positioned to successfully complete their campaigns. The firm provides both information and execution to effectively plan and deliver the desired results for clients.

Okapi Partners consistently ranks as a top proxy solicitor in league tables compiled by Bloomberg and Insightia, having represented both issuers and activists in numerous activist campaigns. The firm works with over 100 corporate clients providing advice on proxy solicitation matters, corporate governance issues and shareholder engagement strategies. Well-versed in the markets and prepared for any contingency that might arise during an assignment, Okapi Partners provides clients the ability to respond thoughtfully and effectively to deliver optimal outcomes. www.okapipartners.com Follow Okapi Partners on Twitter @OkapiPartners .

