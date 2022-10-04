U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,768.89
    +90.46 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,142.55
    +651.66 (+2.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,109.38
    +293.95 (+2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.00
    +50.13 (+2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.42
    +2.79 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    +28.40 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.50 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    +0.0139 (+1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6190
    -0.0320 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1447
    +0.0128 (+1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1250
    -0.4950 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,954.96
    +409.46 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    +8.03 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Bruce Phillips Joins Systems Planning and Analysis as VP, Emerging Markets Growth

·1 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., is pleased to announce that Bruce Phillips has joined the team as Vice President, Emerging Markets Growth. Mr. Phillips has more than 35 years of experience in multiple Profit & Loss and Business Development roles in the defense contracting industry. At SPA he will initially focus on Intelligence, Department of Homeland Security, and Air Force markets. His responsibilities include strategy, capture, and acquisitions.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

SPA President and CEO William Vantine commented, "Bruce's depth of experience in research and development, systems engineering, acquisition management, information technology, and operations combined with his wide-ranging knowledge of multiple markets will further enhance our ability to provide premier analytical services to SPA's clients. We are thrilled that Bruce has joined the team."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity analysis and policy; and Hypersonics.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruce-phillips-joins-systems-planning-and-analysis-as-vp-emerging-markets-growth-301640666.html

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell

    These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.

  • Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

    Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Carnival Stock: Next Stop, $6?

    One analyst set a price target for the leading cruise line operator that it hasn't hit since 1992.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Growth Stocks You Can Buy for Under $10

    Although there's risk involved with each, these stocks can help you build an explosive growth portfolio.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has given up several years of gains in just a few painful months this year. Shopify has been growing at a 53% compound annual growth rate since mid-2019, yet those massive gains are slowing. Management says this growth rate is far below its projections from early 2022, mainly because consumers have pivoted back toward normal spending patterns rather than continuing to favor e-commerce as they did during earlier phases of the pandemic.

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • Rivian Q3 production jumps 67%, stock up premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the jump in third-quarter production for Rivian.

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Micron stock rises on $100 billion chip manufacturing plant investment

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Micron stock is rising on Tuesday.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Many companies will rebound from the ongoing downturn as the economy improves, but in all likelihood, many others will continue to struggle. Many rushed to invest in companies such as Canopy Growth, which has long been considered one of the leaders in the field. Cannabis companies had trouble raising funds due to the nature of their business activities.

  • Twitter surges after report Musk will go through with deal

    Twitter jumped almost 13% to $47.93 before the stock was halted after the report from Bloomberg News. A source later told Reuters that Musk has offered to close the deal it its original price of $54.20. Tesla was last up 1.6% at about $246, down sharply from an earlier high of $257.50.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is a Trending Stock

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.