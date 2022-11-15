U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.64
    +40.39 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,651.86
    +115.16 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,380.51
    +184.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.98
    +28.73 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.86
    +0.99 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.55 (-2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0362
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    -0.0560 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0113 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1350
    -0.8650 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,780.79
    +381.20 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.00
    -0.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Bruce Power advances Made-in-Ontario project to help industries achieve net-zero goals

Bruce Power
·3 min read

Tiverton, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With representatives from around the world gathering at COP27 in Egypt to address the growing threat of climate change, Bruce Power is announcing a made-in-Ontario solution to help industries reach their net zero goals by allowing new incremental nuclear output to be accredited for an avoided emissions benefit.

 

“Ontario has already led one of the largest and most successful greenhouse gas and pollution-reduction programs with the phase-out of coal in 2014 and we’re poised to be on the cutting edge once again by establishing a protocol for new incremental nuclear power, which will be generated from the existing units, to further decarbonize the province’s energy supply mix,” said Mike Rencheck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Power. “Nuclear power already provides 60 per cent of Ontario’s supply and we’re optimizing our plants to provide even more clean energy to support a low-carbon intensity electricity grid for decades to come.”

 

Bruce Power is part of the Canadian delegation at the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27). This conference will see the largest representation from the nuclear industry to date, marking a growing recognition that there is no path to Net Zero without carbon-free nuclear power.

 

With Ontario electricity demand set to increase in the coming years, new supply will be required to ensure the electricity system remains reliable. To reach its goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050, Ontario and Canada need to increase electricity generation from clean energy sources.

 

Bruce Power’s investment in a series of incremental power recovery projects under Project 2030 aims to increase annual power output from its current level of 6,550 megawatts (MW) to 7,000 MW through the 2030s. The avoided emissions from the initial phase of Project 2030 will grow site output to 6,750 MW and is estimated to remove almost 450,000 metric tonnes of CO2e- annually, the equivalent of taking approximately 100,000 cars off the road.

 

As part of the pilot project, the company has been working with GHD, a global professional services company specializing in energy and resources, to demonstrate the role the energy sector and nuclear power can play in the transition to a zero-carbon economy in Ontario. A GHD report, Avoided emissions and incremental energy production: The case for nuclear power, commissioned by Bruce Power, calls for the establishment of a clear accreditation pathway for nuclear and other clean energy resources in Ontario.

 

Bruce Power, working with GHD, is developing a Nuclear Carbon Offset Protocol, with plans to register the project on the Canadian Standards Association (CSA), GHG CleanProjects® Registry, which is based on ISO 14064 standards for greenhouse gas inventory and reporting.

 

Based on Bruce Power’s experience through its commitment to attaining net zero by 2027 and its work with financial institutions related to its Green Bond program, the company understands the importance of clean energy credits and carbon offsets being tangible, additional (supporting development of clean energy) and credible (validated and accredited).

 

Bruce Power is looking to form strategic partnerships with Ontario-based industrial operations in difficult to decarbonize sectors of the economy, who have committed publicly to Net Zero targets, are supportive of the development of the Clean Energy Registry and supportive of carbon offsets generated from new, incremental nuclear power.

 

In pursuit of this goal, Bruce Power is seeking partnerships by launching Expressions of Interest for its Clean Energy Credits and Carbon Offset protocol project, which will bring together key partners in the energy sector and establish the necessary validation pathway that will allow new, incremental/additional, and possibly refurbished nuclear to be accredited for avoided emissions.

 

This first-of-its-kind initiative will require a range of key stakeholders in order to collectively secure a strong foundation for what will be a new, permanent fixture in our province as organizations work to secure offsets and renewable/clean energy credits to achieve their Net Zero commitments.

CONTACT: John Peevers Bruce Power 5193863799 john.peevers@brucepower.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks With Strong U.S. Presence Are a Buy, Analyst Says

    Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard initiates coverage on shares of Enphase, Sunrun, and First Solar with Buy ratings.

  • Brookfield to Invest Up to $700 Million in US Recycling Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is making a foray into the recycling business, creating a new firm with an investment of as much as $700 million through its sustainability fund. Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth Wi

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD, NEE

    SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD and NEE have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsThe

  • Air Canada Announces Bolloré Logistics as First Cargo Customer to Join Leave Less Travel Program

    Air Canada announced today that Bolloré Logistics has become the first Air Canada Cargo customer to join the Leave Less Travel Program, which offers corporate and cargo customers effective options to offset or reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel or freight transportation, and reduce their carbon footprint. Bolloré Logistics has agreed to compensate a significant portion of its GHG emissions associated with its projected shipments with Air Canada Cargo with sust

  • The U.S.’s Struggle to Wean Itself From Chinese Solar Power

    To compete in a business dominated by its geopolitical rival, the U.S. needs to build a supply chain nearly from scratch. “How do we as the West manage to re-shore entire industries?”

  • How Duke Energy exec is leading power giant's balancing act on electric grid updates

    Harry Sideris is driving Duke Energy's preparation of the electric grid's update for a revolution in distribution.

  • How heatwaves are threatening the Mediterranean

    STORY: In the warm Mediterranean waters around Tunisia - fishermen here say they've been fighting off an invasion.“Before “ISIS” appeared, we used to find fish, but now we no longer find anything.”By "ISIS" - they mean these small blue crabs.They're an invasive species that's exploded in these waters - as other sea life are dying off due to marine heatwaves.And there's no end in sight to their takeover.The crab earned its nickname due to its ferocity and destructive ability - devouring smaller fish around it.As the Mediterranean continues to heat up - that's provided the perfect breeding ground for its larvae - which thrive in toasty temperatures.Fisherman Salah Zawem says a decade ago, his nets were full of fish and octopus.“It is a big problem. Look how long we have been pulling out the nets and what we found, just one, how much will this bring us? Nothing.”But the invasion of these blue crabs point to a larger issue the area is facing.Climate change is making the Mediterranean among the world's fastest warming seas – with temperatures rising about 20 percent faster than the global ocean average.That's partly due to the fact that it's a relatively shallow and contained basin - which, experts say, makes it a climate change hotspot.Hamdi Hached is an environmental engineer and climate specialist. “The rise of temperatures in the Mediterranean sea is obvious. Last June, recorded sea water temperature was 11 degrees higher than usual. This means a drastic change in sea water temperature which will have an effect one way or another, as we know that temperature is the biological key to the reproduction of many types of organisms that live in the sea or even on land as well.”According to research in the journal Climate Dynamics, the Mediterranean could suffer at least one long-lasting, severe heatwave every year between now and 2100.And that could open the door to even more invasive species.A 2021 report by the WWF says nearly 1,000 alien species have entered the sea - and about 10 percent of them today are considered invasive.So - some are trying to find a way to adapt to this new reality - like Habib Zrida. He's the owner of a fishing company that now exports the blue crab.And he's not alone. There are more than 30 factories processing the crabs, and the value of its exports doubled to $7.2 million from May 2020 to 2021. Zrida says fishermen now want to work with the blue crab - and that they've gone from a curse - to a source of livelihood.

  • What to do with 18 shipping containers of rotting cabbages

    The cargo salvage industry has a key role in global trade by dealing with unwanted containers.

  • Consumer Reports survey: Hybrids are most reliable vehicles

    Gas-electric hybrids were the most dependable vehicles sold in the U.S. in the past year, while big pickup trucks and fully electric automobiles performed the worst in Consumer Reports' annual reliability survey. Hybrid technology has been around for more than two decades, and even though the vehicles switch between electric and gasoline power, they don't have a lot of the technology or complex multi-speed transmissions that have caused problems with other vehicles, said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing. “Hybrids are very conventionally built vehicles,” Fisher said.

  • Biden administration approves $250M for energy efficiency upgrades in homes, businesses

    The Biden administration announced on Tuesday morning that it will be allocating $250 million in formula funding for energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits of commercial and residential buildings. The Department of Energy will be accepting applications for these resources from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, through the Energy Efficiency Revolving Loan…

  • New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

    How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane, a gas which doesn't last as long as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but is at least 25 times more potent when it comes to global warming.

  • WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts

    Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed to crab harvests being suspended this year, including dropping populations from overfishing and climate change.

  • Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms

    AccuWeather meteorologists say the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season - and potentially in years - will ramp up downwind of the Great Lakes late this week and bury some locations with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and potentially stamp new marks in the weather history books. Forecasters warn that travel could be difficult to nearly impossible amid the heaviest snow bands, including along sections of Interstate 90 in the Buffalo, New York, area and I-81 north of Syracuse. Snow

  • Redwood Materials to supply Panasonic with cathode material in multibillion-dollar deal

    Battery materials and recycling startup Redwood Materials has landed a multibillion-dollar deal to supply critical battery components to Panasonic as efforts accelerate to build a domestic supply chain in North America to support the coming influx of EVs. Redwood said Tuesday it will supply Panasonic Energy of North America with cathode material for battery cells produced at a new factory currently under construction in Kansas.

  • Biden Is Weighing US Fuel-Export Limits as Northeast's Diesel Stocks Dry Up

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden is considering requiring oil companies to store more fuel inside the US as dwindling diesel stockpiles in the Northeast stoke concerns about price spikes this winter, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureS

  • Big gas chiefs bill themselves as climate leaders at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The heads of two big natural gas companies told Reuters on Monday they were seeking to use the setting of the COP27 international climate summit to bill their industry as a leader in the fight against global warming. The charm offensive by gas producers EQT and NewMed Energy reflected the friendlier reception enjoyed by some fossil fuel companies at this year's U.N. climate negotiations in Egypt, following years in which they were ostracized as the chief villains of global warming. "The most important thing is for people to see America’s largest natural gas producer here at COP27 as a symbol that we’re going to be a leader in energy transition," Toby Rice, EQT's chief Executive, told Reuters on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

  • Oddly colored rattlesnake photographed in Florida wilderness. What caused bizarre look?

    “Poor baby sticks out like a sore thumb!”

  • United Airlines to Invest in Biofuel Refinery in Sustainable Fuels Push

    United Airlines Holdings said it is investing in NEXT Renewable Fuels, a startup that plans a biofuel refinery in Oregon.