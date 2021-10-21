U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,531.79
    -4.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,481.52
    -127.82 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,150.90
    +29.22 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.16
    -4.61 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.11
    -2.31 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0310 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7530
    -0.5760 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,160.02
    -3,613.58 (-5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.43
    -41.21 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. launched to leverage the role of nuclear to fight climate change

Bruce Power
·6 min read

New entity will leverage other clean technologies to build off Ontario’s nuclear foundation to support Canada and Ontario’s Net Zero targets

Tiverton, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, during an announcement at Plug’n Drive, a non-profit organization committed to accelerating electric vehicle adoption to maximize their environmental and economic benefits, Bruce Power further solidified its commitment to leading Canada on the path to a zero-emissions future by launching Bruce Power Net Zero Inc.

“Decarbonizing the economy requires action,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO. “Today’s launch of Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. moves us one step closer to Net Zero by 2027 by building off Bruce Power’s foundational nuclear output as a key enabler of decarbonisation. Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. will unlock the potential of other complementary technologies to nuclear, including storage, hydrogen, carbon off-sets, renewables and vehicle electrification to achieve a Net Zero future.”

Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. will repurpose and leverage the business of Huron Wind, a 9 Megawatt wind farm located near Tiverton, to identify and invest in clean energy initiatives that complement the role of nuclear and assist Bruce Power and Ontario in achieving their Net Zero targets. Huron Wind was the first commercial wind farm in Ontario and is jointly owned by TC Energy and OMERS.

“Bruce Power is demonstrating leadership with its commitment to reach Net Zero emissions by 2027, and today’s launch of Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. is another step toward finding innovative pathways to help Ontario decarbonize,” said Hon. David Piccini, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks. “It’s clear that electric vehicles present significant economic, infrastructure and environmental opportunities for Ontario, and our province has the skills, labour, innovation and raw materials to compete in this market globally. I want to commend Bruce Power for its five-year, $250,000 commitment to Plug’n Drive and today’s launch. You are taking important steps today to help Ontario grow towards a greener, cleaner future, and our province is with you.”

Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. will leverage investment to generate pathways to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions from the Bruce Power site by 2027. Initiatives include those which reduce emissions of harmful gasses as well as enhancing or protecting the natural solutions which capture those gasses, like forests and the ocean.

Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. will accomplish this mandate by:

  • Enabling new business connections with industry, and regional and community partners that reduce GHG emissions.

  • Investing in Net Zero infrastructure that generates off-set credits.

  • Capitalizing on the potential of nuclear power to enable innovation in the pursuit of decarbonization.

  • Leveraging government support to unlock investment opportunities that further contribute to a Net Zero future.

“Low-cost, low-carbon emission energy represents a competitive economic advantage for Ontario and Canada,” said James Scongack, Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President, Operational Services at Bruce Power, and Director, Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. “Nuclear is ideal for fighting climate change because it is one of the only carbon-free, scalable energy sources that’s available 24 hours a day. With a strong foundation and Bruce Power’s announcement of Project 2030, which will increase clean energy output from the Bruce site, this entity will work to advance a range of other clean energy technologies to leverage this foundational position.”

As part of today’s event, Bruce Power also extended its commitment to Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, committing $250,000 over the next five years directly to Plug’n Drive as part of the company’s commitment to be Net Zero by 2027.

“Electric vehicle adoption will be a key determining factor in our fight against climate change,” said Cara Clairman, Plug’n Drive’s President and CEO. “Critical to this adoption is ensuring that Ontario act now to transition to ZEV manufacturing, while at the same time also encouraging citizens to transition to EVs. The steps that Bruce Power has taken today launching Net Zero Inc. and its commitment to Plug’n Drive, prove to me that with dedicated leadership and effort a Net Zero future is possible.”

Bruce Power and Westario Power Inc. are looking to enhance EV charging infrastructure in the Clean Energy Frontier region of Bruce, Grey and Huron counties and have signed an MOU to investigate enhancements to charging infrastructure.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Bruce Power and look forward to a partnership that expands clean energy use and powers people lives throughout the Clean Energy Frontier,” said Jenny Alfandary, President and CEO of Westario Power Inc.

Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. will build on the previous efforts of the company, which have included the formation of an expert-driven Green Ribbon Panel, which last year released a series of reports focused on helping Canada and Ontario lower emissions without sacrificing economic growth. The Nuclear Innovation Institute has also, over the past year, delivered a series of reports about decarbonization opportunities using nuclear power, as well as a recent report focused on EV charging infrastructure needs in Bruce County.

Vanessa Foran, President and CEO of Asthma Canada and Green Ribbon panel alumni, added, “Bruce Power launching this entity today is stepping up to curb climate change while at the same time, grow the economy, clean its air and improve health outcomes for Ontario citizens. Every step we take toward a cleaner electricity supply mix and a reduced reliance on fossil fuels for energy and transportation, the better the air quality will be in the Province of Ontario for all.”

Also launching today is a Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. Expression of Interest (EOI) for new carbon-reduction projects. Sharing the clean energy benefits of nuclear power with local communities and other economic sectors is the impetus behind Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. The program will provide a way for the nuclear industry to collaborate with governments, farmers, renewable generation, environmental groups and others on innovative ways to reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that are driving climate change. To apply and learn more about the process please visit our website at www.brucepowernetzero.com.

Also launching today is a Bruce Power Net Zero Expressions of Interest (EOI) for new carbon reducing projects. For more information about the EOI please visit our website at Bruce Power NetZero and contact us directly. Sharing the clean energy benefits of nuclear power with local communities and other economic sectors is the impetus behind Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. which will provide a way for the nuclear industry to collaborate with governments, farmers, renewable generation, environmental groups and others on innovative ways to reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

About Bruce Power Net Zero Inc.

Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. is focused on unlocking the potential of other complementary technologies to nuclear including storage, renewables, hydrogen, and electrified transportation to achieve a Net Zero future. Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. also operates Huron Wind, a 9 Megawatt wind farm located in Tiverton. Huron Wind was the first commercial wind farm in Ontario. Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. is owned jointly by TC Energy and OMERS.

CONTACT: John Peevers Bruce Power 5193863799 john.peevers@brucepower.com


Recommended Stories

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • ReconAfrica Successfully Completes the First Seismic Program in the Kavango Basin, N.E. Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) announce the completion of the first seismic acquisition program ever conducted in the Kavango Basin, in northeast Namibia.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • Why Did Plug Power, Enphase, and SunPower Stocks Pop?

    Investors in renewable energy companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are cheering today, as shares of the stocks have risen 2.6%, 4.2%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 2:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. This is rather strange, however, because the news today sounds mostly bad for investors in renewable energy stocks.

  • 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid EPA fuel economy announced, better than expected

    When we were conducting our first drive of the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, Ford told us it was targeting a city fuel economy rating of 40 miles per gallon for the standard Hybrid version. Now, the EPA has provided its rating, and Ford — as well as potential customers — should be pleased. The official fuel economy numbers for the Maverick Hybrid are 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined.

  • NextEra Energy Continues to Shine

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) continues to benefit from the accelerating shift toward cleaner energy sources. The giant utility delivered strong third-quarter results, powered by its leading renewable energy business. According to the report it released Wednesday morning, NextEra Energy generated $1.483 billion, or $0.75 per share, of adjusted net income during the third quarter.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Tumbled This Morning

    Investors aren't sure if they can bet on Biden to lift the alternative energy company's prospects anymore.

  • Equity Residential to acquire ultra-efficient apartment tower going up in Belltown

    Sustainable Living Innovations has begun installing the first of 895 manufactured panels for the 15-story building, which broke ground in June.

  • The World Is Nowhere Near to Kicking Its Dirtiest Habit

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon

  • Analysis-From doom to boom, energy stocks power out of COVID shock

    After enduring a near-death experience during the COVID crisis when demand plummeted and being distinctly off-trend as the sustainable investing wave engulfed Wall Street, cash-rich oil companies are again a sweet spot for fund managers. Oil's powerful rally and record-high gas prices have put the MSCI World Energy index on track for its best run since at least 1998, up more than 40% so far in 2021. And there may be more to come -- the International Energy Agency projects oil demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and the index trades at a 56% valuation discount to the broader market, almost four times the long-run average.

  • Find The Venomous Critter In Georgia's Camouflage Challenge

    The Georgia Department of Natural Resources played a fun wildlife game with its Facebook followers.

  • Drought is among the biggest dangers to the U.S. New water technology is making its way across the country

    Hydroponics and regenerative agriculture are two methods the U.S. West is using to keep food growing.

  • Biden admin. 'officially recognizing' link between climate change, migration

    The Biden administration on Thursday is "officially recognizing and reporting" on the "linkage" between climate change and migration.

  • North Carolina Strikes a Climate Deal That Eludes Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- North Carolina’s body politic is cleaved in two: Democrats hold the governorship and Republicans a large majority of both legislative houses. Yet last week, lawmakers mandated that the power sector make a deep cut in carbon dioxide emissions.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time

  • Battery Storage Walls Growing In Popularity

    Battery storage walls are growing in popularity, and now some power companies are tapping into their clean energy; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

  • Kinshasa cleanup: plastic means money and a mission

    Kinshasa, a megalopolis of at least 12 million people, is known for its heaps of rubbish and rivers covered with plastic bottles. The Clean Plast company collects, processes, and recycles all types of plastic waste in the Democratic Republic of Congo with the aim of cleaning up the city.

  • Fox News Launches Streaming Weather Service for Climate-Change Cycle

    There’s a new wind blowing through the building that houses Fox News Channel. Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera spent a recent weekday afternoon in a TV studio at the company’s New York headquarters rehearsing, but not for a new opinion program or roundtable show, but for a streamcast focused on the most-up-to-date news about the […]

  • Energy Crisis Exposes EU Tensions With Few Fixes for Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring energy prices are exacerbating divisions in the European Union as national leaders brace for heated talks about how to protect the most vulnerable and avoid a backlash against the bloc’s ambitious climate change plan.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate

  • The U.S. Energy Landscape Has Changed. What That Means for Inflation.

    Rising energy prices are much less likely to knock the U.S. economy off the rails, writes Richard G. Newell, former administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.