Brunel International (AMS:BRNL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of €0.55

The board of Brunel International N.V. (AMS:BRNL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.55 per share on the 14th of June. This means the annual payment is 5.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Brunel International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 136.1% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €0.50 total annually to €0.55. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Brunel International has grown earnings per share at 9.0% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Strong earnings growth means Brunel International has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brunel International that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

