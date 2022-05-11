U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,019.14
    +18.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,379.86
    +219.12 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.31
    -62.36 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,781.30
    +19.51 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.04
    +5.28 (+5.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.32 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    -0.0250 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2070
    -0.2230 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,009.38
    -351.74 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.77
    -17.92 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Bruno Acar joins Admitad as Chief International Officer

·2 min read

HEILBRONN, Germany, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, the leading service provider of performance marketing services, appoints Bruno Acar as Chief International Officer. In his new position Mr. Acar will drive the international expansion of the fast growing IT-company, which exceeded $11 billion in total sales in 2021.

Admitad Logo
Admitad Logo

Bruno Acar has over 20 years of leadership experience in the digital industry, including his roles as Managing Director for the proptech platform HomeBeat.Live and Founder of Deploy.Berlin, a consulting network of top local professionals assisting foreign companies deploy their operations in the German capital Berlin.

In various international roles, he demonstrated his ability to operate in and adapt rapidly to fast changing markets, focusing on business development, digital strategies and branding. Bruno advised large media companies, content and mobile service providers on tech solutions and marketing insights.

Alexander Bachmann, CEO and founder of Admitad, says: "We are thrilled to attract a senior professional with such broad experience at this exciting moment in our history. As we continue to grow internationally, Bruno's entrepreneurial spirit, his experience in various global markets and ability to operate in multiple cultures is a welcome asset."

Bruno Acar is excited about his next move: "Admitad has demonstrated it is well positioned to tackle the challenges ahead in the performance marketing industry. Next to strong, continuous above market growth, the investments in innovation and diversification are starting to pay off. Its efficient structure, open company culture and operational strategy convinced me: Admitad is set to become a true global player."

Bruno Acar will be based in Berlin and reports to CEO Alexander Bachmann based in HQ in Heilbronn. In his role as Chief International Officer, he will work closely with other Admitad offices in Germany, UAE, Brasil, India, Poland, USA and other countries.

ABOUT

Admitad is a global provider of innovative performance marketing solutions, headquartered in Heilbronn, Germany. Admitad supports and develops services for media buying and monetization, partner and financial services. The portfolio includes Affiliate Network, Affiliate & Referral Tracking Software (Tapfiliate), Monetize Network, Admitad ConvertSocial and WhiteLabel Network, among others.

The company puts transparency and fairness on top of its priorities, working in 20+ markets with more than 50K advertisers and 800K publishers including Focus, Burda Media, Lenovo, Adobe, Radisson, Nike, adidas and many more. Admitad has offices in 9 countries, including Germany, the USA, Netherlands, Brazil, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741632/Admitad_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • April CPI data: ‘We do think a peak is in,’ strategist says

    BMO Wealth Management Chief Investment Strategist Yung-Yu Ma joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the April consumer price index (CPI), inflation, and the latest moves in the stock market.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Returns On Capital At Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Paint A Concerning Picture

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform company, were falling this morning after the company missed Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter. The financial technology stock was down by 10.7% as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Several things disappointed Paysafe investors this morning, including the fact that the company's first-quarter sales of $367.7 million dropped 3% from the year-ago quarter and missed analysts' average estimate of $371.6 million.

  • These 2 Former High-Flying Stocks Are Falling With the Market Wednesday Morning

    The stock market has been falling steadily for weeks, and Wednesday morning didn't bring immediate relief. News that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April with core figures climbing at a faster pace led to a reversal in futures markets. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 20 points to 3,976, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down 114 points to 12,235.

  • Bargain Hunting? These REITs Are on Sale

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has cooled off considerably this year. Shares of the average REIT ended April down more than 8% on the year, weighed down by higher interest rates and the overall sell-off in the stock market. Shares of Stag Industrial have tumbled more than 28% this year.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • 10 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend achievers to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022. Dividend achievers are companies that have consistently raised their dividend payouts for at least 10 years. While it may not be as robust a dividend […]

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn higher after inflation comes in hotter-than-expected

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as investors digested a key report on the state of inflation in the U.S., which came in hotter-than-expected across most major metrics.

  • Plug Power Needs a New Financial Dictionary

    It almost felt like someone knew Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) news would be bad. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power plunged more than 14% in daily trading Monday morning, ahead of the company's Q1 2022 earnings report released after market close. Once the news came out, Plug stock proceeded to sink a further 6% in after-hours trading.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Inovio's Kim out as CEO, company shifts focus from Covid-19 vaccine to booster

    The Plymouth Meeting company encountered a series of setbacks in its ultimately unsuccessful efforts to get a Covid-19 vaccine approved.

  • Rivian stock falls toward a record low after Ford discloses more than $200 million worth of share sales

    Ford Motor Co. showed how the early bird gets the worm, as the automaker would have raised a lot less from the sale of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares if it waited for the opening bell to start selling.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gains While Tech Lags Behind: Markets WrapNike Escalates Feud with