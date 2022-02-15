U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.28
    +65.61 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,015.78
    +449.61 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,084.84
    +293.92 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.71
    +43.93 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    -3.89 (-4.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.70
    -16.70 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.0350 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6390
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,136.70
    +1,467.02 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.83
    +20.24 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Bruno Villetelle Joins Seqster Advisory Board

·3 min read

Bruno Villetelle, Global Head of Data and Digital in Novartis Global Drug Development, joins Seqster as they prepare for unprecedented growth and expansion.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM, Inc. ("Seqster"), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Bruno Villetelle, a global pharma, Data and Digital leader to its strategic advisory board.

Global Head of Data and Digital at Novartis Joins Seqster&#39;s Advisory Board
Global Head of Data and Digital at Novartis Joins Seqster's Advisory Board

"Bruno is an innovator in the Life Sciences industry and has successfully led digital transformations for global pharmaceutical companies. We are so honored to have him join our strategic advisory board, especially during this time of rapid growth and development for us," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster.

The Seqster operating system is the 'standard of excellence' for Operating Systems for Decentralized Trials™, Clinical Studies and Digital Health. It aggregates and automates patient data collection for studies, enabling data streams to be analyzed to identify novel biomarkers for Real World Evidence (RWE) and accelerated drug discovery. The platform also facilitates patient engagement and long-term patient retention in current and future studies.

Mr. Villetelle currently leads Novartis' Data and Digital in Global Drug Development, and is focused on fully integrating Data science and Digital technology into the drug portfolio and development processes. Prior to joining Novartis, he became the first Chief Digital Officer ever nominated in the pharma industry at Takeda. His impressive track record of leading Fortune 500 enterprises' Data and Digital strategy and transformation makes him an ideal candidate for the Seqster advisory position.

"Data silos and fragmented health data is indeed one of the most pressing issues in the healthcare ecosystem" said Bruno Villetelle, Head of Data and Digital Global Drug Development at Novartis. "Successful trials and drug development has never been more critical than it is today. The Seqster operating system, by automating patient data collection, in real-time, and breaking down the health data silos has huge potential to create remarkable value for drug development. It can change the paradigm of an industry that has had to rely on conventional data collection methods that take long, are costly, and often times, are ineffective. I am thrilled to join Seqster's board and be part of this industry evolution."

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruno-villetelle-joins-seqster-advisory-board-301482793.html

SOURCE Seqster

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Receiving vaccinations ‘is part of the social contract we sign up for’ in communities: Doctor

    Dr. Calvin Sun, The Monsoon Diaries Founder & CEO, Clinical Assistant Professor, joins Yahoo Finnace Live to discuss Walmart's choice to lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated employees, COVID-19 cases declining, and Pfizer pulling FDA filing for vaccines for children under five-years-old.

  • Gottlieb says new data prompted FDA to delay decision on vaccine for young kids

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the FDA moved to delay a decision on vaccines for kids under 5 due to new data about the efficacy of the shots.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Singapore Bank DBS Plans to Offer Retail Crypto Trading

    Following Binance’s decision to withdraw it’s Singapore application in late 2021, Singapore bank DBS announces plans for a crypto retail trading platform.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • BA to hand staff bonuses worth thousands of pounds each

    British Airways will award bonuses of thousands of pounds each to pilots, cabin and ground crew as chief executive Sean Doyle tries to restore morale among its 20,000 staff.

  • ImmunoGen shares jump 7% premarket on news of license deal with Lilly worth up to $1.7 billion

    ImmunoGen Inc. shares jumped 7% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company announced a license agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. of its Novel Camptothecin ADC Platform for up to $1.7 billion in potential payments. Camptothecins are a class of cancer drugs. Under the terms of the deal, ImmunoGen will receive $13 million upfront and up to $32.5 million for meeting certain targets. "ImmunoGen is eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion in potential target program exercise fees and milestone payments

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Kohl's adding Sephora shops to 400 more stores, including 16 in Wisconsin

    Kohl’s Corp. will add Sephora shops at 400 more Kohl’s stores this year — with six new “prestige beauty” brands — as part of the company’s strategy to grow profit and value even as an activist shareholder seeks a takeover.

  • Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor, whose U.S. shares surged 53% in extended trading, specializes in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries.

  • Big Options Trade Hedges S&P 500 Plunge of Up to 20% by April

    (Bloomberg) -- As the S&P 500 spent Monday struggling to rebound from last week’s loss, one options trader took on a big position that profits should the pain get much worse. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent Incidents

  • Saudi Arabia Transfers Aramco Shares Worth $80 Billion to Wealth Fund

    The stake transfer is part of a plan to boost the Public Investment Fund’s assets under management to over $1 trillion by 2025 and help diversify the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy.

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Arista Stock Climbs As Earnings, Revenue Guidance Top Estimates

    Arista stock climbed on fourth-quarter earnings that topped estimates while revenue guidance for the March quarter topped views.

  • BlockFi Moves to Register Lending Product With SEC

    The crypto lender said Monday it’s pursuing a stock offering.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's Acquisition Of Xilinx?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Zhenro Under Scrutiny; Developer Stocks Slide: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. dollar bonds and shares extended declines Monday after plunging last week on concerns about the planned redemption of a note.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMoody’s

  • Crown Resorts Agrees to A$8.9 Billion Takeover by Blackstone

    SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to a takeover proposal from U.S. investment firm Blackstone Inc. that values the company's equity at 8.9 billion Australian dollars (US$6.3 billion). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive A$13.10 cash per share. The takeover is subject to various conditions and approvals, including a shareholder vote which is expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2022.

  • PNC reduces potential size of its board by 11 directors

    The board of Pittsburgh’s biggest bank has adopted amended and restated bylaws that impact its size and changed the date for its annual shareholders meeting. Typically, the shareholders meeting is held at PNC's corporate headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh; it took place virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to safety concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic.