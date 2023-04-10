Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has updated its reportable segments from three segments to four - Propulsion, Engine Parts & Accessories, Navico Group and Boat, effective the first quarter of 2023.

Brunswick split its Parts & Accessories reportable segment into Engine Parts & Accessories and Navico Group.

The Navico Group segment represents the organizational integration between the legacy Advanced Systems Group business with two key acquisitions, Navico and RELiON.

The Engine Parts & Accessories segment comprises Mercury Marine and Quicksilver engine parts and consumables.

"With the continued integration of the Navico business and the significant restructuring actions already completed in early 2023, we feel the decision to change our reportable segments will give our stakeholders better visibility into our Company and more closely align with our internal operating structure," commented Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.

The company is expected to release its 1Q23 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, before the market opens.

Price Action: BC shares closed lower by 1.65% at $76.21 on Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Brunswick Adds New Reporting Segment Beginning 1Q23 originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.