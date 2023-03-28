U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Brunswick Corporation brands close out successful 2023 West Palm Beach International Boat Show

Brunswick Corporation
·3 min read
Brunswick Corporation
Brunswick Corporation

METTAWA, Ill., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its industry-leading brands finished off another strong Palm Beach International Boat show with record outboard market share and increased boat sales at one of the premier saltwater boat shows in the U.S.

For the second consecutive year, Mercury Marine had more than 60% outboard share at the show – this year posting a two-point increase vs. 2022, and for the second straight year, Mercury demonstrated outsized gains in the share of outboards 200hp and above.  Consistent with Mercury’s performance over the past five years at both the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale Boat Shows, more boat builders and consumers are adopting Mercury’s industry-leading lineup of outboard propulsion.

Sea Ray also had a strong show in Palm Beach with a more than 35 percent increase in units vs. 2022, and an increase of close to 80 percent in revenue, signaling strong consumer demand for its premium models. Boston Whaler also had a very solid show with increased sales and revenue compared with the 2022 show. All Boston Whaler and Sea Ray boats featured Mercury Marine engines and those sold with electronics also featured Navico Group’s Simrad display, radar and sonar products, highlighting the ever-increasing synergies across Brunswick’s brands and divisions.

“We continue to see strong consumer interest in our products and the presence of qualified and engaged buyers at early season boat shows around the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “The desire to go boating remains strong despite economic headwinds and we continue to see a very positive response to our new boats, engines and advanced technology offerings around the world.”

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond.  Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications.  Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

CONTACT: Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003


