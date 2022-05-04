U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.57
    -15.91 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.63
    +24.84 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,413.16
    -150.59 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.90
    -8.96 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.06
    +3.65 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.40
    -7.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9990
    +0.0390 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0360
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,801.94
    +547.46 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.56
    +17.23 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.91
    -26.42 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brunswick Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BC
Brunswick Corporation
Brunswick Corporation

METTAWA, Ill., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.365 per share.

The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2022.

“We remain committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders as we are executing operationally and against our strategic plan,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our businesses had a strong start to 2022, producing record first quarter sales, operating earnings and EPS despite significant recent financial market and geopolitical turbulence. Our continued long-term growth plans allow us to execute a very balanced and systematic capital strategy.”

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick’s business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” "anticipate," "project," "position," “intend,” “target,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to: the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending; fiscal and monetary policy concerns; adverse capital market conditions; changes in currency exchange rates; higher energy and fuel costs; competitive pricing pressures; interest-rate risk related to our debt; the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the emergence of variant strains; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a result of pressures due to the pandemic; supplier manufacturing constraints, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; managing our manufacturing footprint; adverse weather conditions, climate change events and other catastrophic event risks; international business risks; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price; our ability to meet demand in a rapidly changing environment; loss of key customers; absorbing fixed costs in production; risks associated with joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; our ability to integrate acquisitions, including Navico, and the risk for associated disruption to our business; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with the Navico transaction or the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; our ability to identify, complete, and integrate targeted acquisitions; the risk that strategic divestitures will not provide business benefits; maintaining effective distribution; risks related to dealers and customers being able to access adequate financing; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; risks related to the Freedom Boat Club franchise business model; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which could affect manufacturing and business operations and could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; any impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal, environmental, and other regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; managing our share repurchases; and risks associated with certain divisive shareholder activist actions.

CONTACT: Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Earnings: Lyft stock plunges on dismal forecast, Uber revenue doubles

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • AMD tops earnings estimates on strong gaming growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discusses first quarter earnings for AMD.

  • Baron Funds Thinks ‘Shopify (SHOP) has a Long Runway for Growth’

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2022 dividend.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Invitae (NVTA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 03, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to Invitae's first quarter 2022 financial results call.

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.7m Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) investment now that the company has lost US$168m in value

    Insiders who bought US$1.7m worth of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) stock at an average buy price of US$17.06...

  • Why PayPal Fell by 24% in April

    The online payments company has revamped its digital wallet and expanded its range of payment options.

  • Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.