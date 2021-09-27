U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9990
    +0.3140 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,134.29
    -262.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Brunswick Corporation and Mercury Marine Win Soundings Trade Only Most Innovative Marine Company Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brunswick Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second time in three years, Brunswick Corporation and Mercury Marine have jointly won the Soundings Trade Only “Most Innovative Marine Company” award, tying for top honors during the first night of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in Tampa. The panel of judges praised Brunswick and Mercury for a record-setting year in 2021 filled with multiple industry-changing product launches such as the Mercury 600hp V12 and the Sea Ray Sundancer 370 among others. Additionally, Brunswick and Mercury were praised for their commitment to the health and safety of their employees and their extraordinary efforts to continue to meet customer demand during the global pandemic.

“We are honored to win The Most Innovative Marine Company award for Brunswick and Mercury, and we thank the judges for selecting us for the second time in three years,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “2021 has been another transformative year for our Company as we continue to redefine the recreational boating experience and attract new, more diverse consumers with the most advanced technology, the most comprehensive product portfolio, and innovative new ways to participate in boating. This award is a testament to the commitment of our more than 15,000 global employees who, despite many challenges, continue to display the highest level of dedication to executing our mission of delivering innovation and inspiration on the water.”

“2021 has been a monumental year in Mercury’s 80+ year history capped by the launch of the industry-leading V12, 600hp Verado,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “With our talented team and deep expertise across design, engineering and product development, I’m confident that we’ll continue to lead the industry in delivering the most innovative propulsion technology.”

“Our Innovation Awards were founded with the goal of looking beyond a company’s products and focusing on its depth and breadth of its business practices,” said Soundings Trade Only editor-in-chief Jeff Moser. “Over the last year, Brunswick Corp. has demonstrated a keen ability to empower its workforce—with the goal of taking a shared, forward-looking approach to the marine industry. The company has made smart acquisitions, released headline-grabbing new products, received multiple awards for workplace diversity and initiatives, expanded its innovation centers and Freedom Boat Club without losing sight of its core mission—getting more people on the water.”

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

CONTACT: Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Hopping Today

    Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock had popped 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday after Tesla announced over the weekend that it has activated the "request" button on its cars. FSD is also in a sense a marketing program, because the safer the software appears in the real world, the more likely Tesla owners will be to ante up $10,000 apiece (or $199 a month) to get it activated.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Gaining Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Delta Teases Boeing 737 MAX Interest

    The U.S. airline giant may be interested in the 737 MAX, but probably not at the prices Boeing is demanding.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • The first electric truck hits the road, and it’s not a Ford, Tesla or Hummer

    Electric startup Rivian has won the race to put the first electric pickup into customer hands. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Sept. 14. The first Rivian built for a customer was an R1T pickup in Rivian Blue, driven off the production line surrounded by cheering and masked workers at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Swedish Electric-Vehicle Maker Polestar Strikes $20 Billion SPAC Deal

    Electric-vehicle maker Polestar said Monday it would go public through a deal with U.S.-based blank-check company Gores Guggenheim that would value the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned company for an enterprise value of around $20 billion. It is owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely, which also acquired Volvo from Ford (ticker: F) in 2010. Shares of Gores Guggenheim were up over 4% in morning trading.

  • Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - sources

    Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said. The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan. Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Gores Guggenheim SPAC Nears Deal to Combine With Polestar

    Polestar is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would value the Swedish electric-vehicle maker at $21 billion.

  • Thai taxi company turns its idle cars into vegetable gardens

    Restrictions linked to the on-going coronavirus pandemic have devastated the taxi industry in Thailand. Many drivers left big cities to return to the villages they come from, so one Bangkok-based taxi company has transformed its fleet of idle cars into a giant vegetable garden. Bangkok's taxi companies are heavily dependent on tourism, and the industry stalled as restrictions kept travelers at home throughout most of 2020.

  • Electric car maker Polestar valued at $20bn in Spac deal

    An upmarket electric car company spun off from Volvo and backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been valued at $20bn (£14.6bn) as it becomes the latest challenger carmaker to go public.

  • UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

    The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had sold out their fuel, with the rest “partly dry and running out soon.”

  • Swedish EV-maker Polestar to go public via SPAC at $20B valuation

    Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar reched an agreement to go public via special purpose acquisition with Gores Guggenheim Inc., The SPAC deal would give Polestar a valuation of $20 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the deal, that the SPAC agreement was imminent. TechCrunch has updated the article to reflect information in the official announcement.

  • Shift to EVs means huge 'reskilling' job for Europe - report

    The shift to electric vehicles will force huge changes in the auto industry and require EU backing for 'reskilling' programs to help workers prepare for a zero-emission future, according to a report published on Tuesday. The Platform for Electromobility, an industry group, said a report by the Boston Consulting Group showed by 2030 European auto industry employment will drop by less than 1% from 5.7 million people today amid the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Camaro Sports Hilariously Aggressive Aero Mods

    Just what is going on here?

  • Lamborghini's vision for an alternative-fuel future

    While some are fully on board with electrification and hybridization, there are still some petrol holdouts, especially at the rarified and pointy end-of-the-price spectrum like Lamborghini. The push for electrification and hybrid powertrains poses a significant challenge to the carmaker known for creating striking, bespoke containers for some of the most powerful gasoline engines in the world, and there's a small sense of reluctance about it from Lamborghini's top brass. Lamborghini has said it will shift all models to hybrid powertrains by 2024 and already announced one hybrid model, the exceedingly limited run Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and the Countach LPI 800-4.

  • US successfully tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon, Pentagon says

    Missile is capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound