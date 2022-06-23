Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

Brunswick Exploration

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on June 22, 2022.



Shareholders holding a total of 62,309,179 common shares of the Company attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing over 47.1% of the 131,381,712 common shares issued and outstanding.

Robert Wares, Amy Satov, Jeffrey Hussey, Pierre Colas, Mathieu Savard and André Lebel were re-elected to the board of directors. The shareholders also re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year.

Following the AGM, the Company approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.21. The stock options have been granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and are subject to applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin, nickel and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

