U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,950.00
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,090.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,649.00
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.20
    +7.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.70
    -1.04 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.50
    +13.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.38
    +3.39 (+14.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0760
    -0.7270 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,203.54
    +1,109.72 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.56
    +41.55 (+7.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.58
    +24.18 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration
·7 min read
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration

MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. A 3,000-metre drill program is targeting the potential eastern extension of Allkem’s James Bay lithium deposit in an area that has yet to be drill-tested. The Company is also planning to sample and analyze historical pegmatite-bearing core at the PLEX project prior to the end of the month followed by the start of another drill program at the Hearst Project located in eastern Ontario in early Q2.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “This will be a transformational year for BRW as we commence multiple drilling and stripping programs across Canada, while conducting aggressive grassroots lithium prospecting in tandem. We are very excited to begin our exploration efforts in 2023 with a drilling campaign targeting the exciting Anatacau West project. The 2023 exploration campaign is one of the largest grassroots lithium programs in North America and I invite existing and potential shareholders to closely follow upcoming news releases.”

Quebec – Anatacau West Drilling

The initial 3,000 metre program at Anatacau West comprises 15 inclined holes at an average length of 200 metres each. The program will be extended as required if warranted. The first five drill holes are collared along a N-S fence approximately 50 meters from the shared claim boundary with Allkem’s James Bay lithium deposit. Second and third fences of holes are planned 150 and 300 meters, respectively, to the east of the first fence.

The drill holes are targeting the potential continuation of spodumene-bearing pegmatites from Allkem’s claims. The James Bay Lithium Project is host to a 40 million tonnes reserve grading 1.4%* and is comprised of eight pegmatites of varying width and grade. In 2018, a set of three holes drilled by Allkem (Galaxy Lithium) intersected numerous spodumene-bearing pegmatites with downhole widths varying between roughly 5 and 15 meters outside of the reserve pit shell and adjacent to the shared claim boundary. No holes have been drilled east of these intersections on BRW’s Anatacau West Project.

Quebec - Core sampling at PLEX

BRW recently identified the location of the historical core storage facility at the PLEX project, in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec and determined that it is accessible despite winter conditions. A sampling team will be deployed before the end of the month to confirm and sample previously-reported pegmatite intersections in historical drill core from Virginia Gold’s 2006-2012 drill programs. Sampling will be focused on eighteen (18) drill intersections of pegmatite over 50 metres in length identified from historical logs (Quebec government assessment files), the longest being 203 metres in length (DDH PLE08-121). A total of 96 intersections of pegmatite over 8 metres in length were noted from historical logs, spread over strike length of 1,300 meters. The PLEX project is located approximately 80 kilometres west of PMET’s Corvette CV5 lithium deposit along the La Grande Shear Zone, which hosts all of the Corvette lithium showings known to date.

Ontario – Hearst Drilling

A 1,000 meters diamond drill program is planned for early Q2 at the Decoy spodumene-bearing pegmatite, located on the Hearst project in eastern Ontario. The drill program will test the strike and down dip extensions of the pegmatite. The Decoy Pegmatite is exposed over a strike length of approximately 65 meters, reaching a maximum width of 22 meters at surface. Decimetric, pale green spodumene crystals are identifiable over roughly 55 meters of strike length.

Corporate Update

Non-Brokered Financing

The Company expects to proceed with a first closing of the $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement by March 23rd with a second closing by March 29th.

Acquisition of Additional Claims Neighboring the Hanson Lake Project in Saskatchewan

The Company is pleased to announce that it has executed an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (“EPL”) for the acquisition of three additional mining claims located roughly 55 kilometers west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, adjacent to the Hanson Lake Project acquisition (see news release dated January 30, 2023).

The Option Agreement allows BRW to acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims from EPL, for a total consideration of $70,000 over a 2-year period, upon closing of a definitive agreement. The total amount is payable in cash, shares or a combination of both, at BRW’s discretion, according to the following schedule:

  • A payment of $25,000 within five business of the approval of the agreement;

  • A payment of $20,000, on the first anniversary of the agreement;

  • A payment of $25,000, on the 2nd anniversary date of the agreement.

In order to exercise the Option, Brunswick Exploration shall fund an aggregate amount of $100,000 in Work Expenditures in accordance with the following schedule:

  • An aggregate of $25,000, on or before December 31, 2023;

  • An aggregate of $75,000, on or before December 31, 2024.

After the Option has been exercised, additional milestone payments occur with the following schedule:

  • Payment of $250,000 in cash, shares or combination of both (BRW's discretion) on filing of a resource estimate;

  • Payment of $250,000 in cash, shares or combination of both (BRW's discretion) on filing of a preliminary economic assessment

BRW will grant a 2% NSR of which half (1%) of the NSR may be repurchased by BRW for $1,000,000.

Update to Prior Transactions

BRW would like to clarify the following information in two recent news releases:

The option payments to be made to acquire the Hanson Lake Project totals $735,000 (instead of $730,000, as disclosed in the news release dated January 30, 2023);

On November 10, 2022, the Company announced the signature of an option agreement with Midland Exploration Inc. for the Company to acquire a maximum 85% undivided interest in potential LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) mineralization of the Mythril and Elrond properties (the “Properties”), located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Company wishes to clarify that the Properties are comprised of 514 claims and not 511 claims as previously disclosed. The Company wishes to further disclose that any common share to be issued by the Company as consideration under the option agreement will be subject to a minimum value of $0.24 per share with no maximum value. Upon closing of the transaction on December 2, 2022, an initial consideration of $50,000 was paid by the Company, comprised of $25,000 in cash and 62,500 common shares. At the minimum value, a total of 2,208,333 additional shares could be issued under the terms of this agreement.

Qualified Person

For information pertaining to Quebec, the scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Exploration Manager – Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.

For information pertaining to Ontario, the scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Exploration Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium project portfolio in North America with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Atlantic Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

*See James Bay Lithium Project Feasibility Study & Maiden Ore Reserve released December 21, 2021


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Top China Stocks To Buy: Online Giant Tumbles On Earnings Miss

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Biggest Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Group AG’s Middle Eastern shareholders, which together own about a fifth of the Swiss bank, are among some of the biggest losers in the turmoil

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators. New York Community Bancorp stock is soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said Sunday. The FDIC added that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • ‘Someone needs to tell Jerome Powell that this is not a kill-at-all-costs mission.’ Cut interest rates now to prevent a full-blown banking crisis.

    A rate cut won't end the war on inflation. It just pauses the battle -- if the Fed has the guts to do it, writes Chuck Jaffe.

  • Investors Say Banking Crisis Far From Over Even After UBS’s Credit Suisse Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The early calm in Asian markets on Monday quickly gave way to fresh jitters about the outlook for the global financial system, and investors and strategists are bracing for further tumult.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back

  • El-Erian Urges 25 Basis-Point Hike Saying Fed Shouldn’t Blink

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian called on the Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points at this week’s meeting and couple the move with an assurance of its commitment to financial stability.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Centra