Brunswick Exploration Outlines Fall Exploration Program

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program planned this fall across its portfolio of projects.

Autumn 2021 Exploration Program

Quebec

  • Lac Edouard (Nickel-Copper): prospecting and geological mapping is advancing across the property and a ground geophysical survey is planned for November 2021. Drilling of the easterly-trending airborne conductor was not possible last summer due to powerline and nearby lake physical constraints. Final assay results from the summer 2021 drill campaign remain pending; a ground geophysical survey (deep-penetrating EM) is now scheduled for the fall to confirm the airborne anomaly, and a second drill program is planned for early 2022.

  • Waconichi (Zinc-Copper-Silver): a six-hole, 2000 m drill program has been outlined and is scheduled to begin in early November 2021. The program will test airborne coincident TDEM-GG geophysical anomalies (coincident EM conductors and gravity gradiometry highs). This will be the first time the company drill-tests anomalies related to this technology, designed to detect dense, conductive bodies, presumably volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization in this geological environment. A total of 22 coincident anomalies have been identified on the property and this initial program will test the first five high-priority anomalies.

New Brunswick

  • Fundy Gold (Gold-Copper-Silver): The prospecting campaign will continue until November. Current work has highlighted select areas of interest where the Company will focus its efforts for the remainder of field season. A surface stripping program will begin in late October at Roger’s Lake to follow up on multiple unexplained gold-in-soil anomalies from the soil survey completed last year. Assay results from the 2021 regional till and gold HMC (heavy mineral concentrates) programs are still pending.

  • Bathurst Mining Camp (Zinc-Lead-Silver-Copper-Gold): During the past summer, a new geological model and interpretation was completed, leveraging roughly 60 years of geological and geophysical data. This new interpretation has led Brunswick’s technical team to identify 7 kilometers of Brunswick Horizon, immediately south of the Brunswick No.6 mine (historical production 12.2 Mt @ 5.43% Zn, 2.15% Pb, 0.40% Cu, 67.00 g/t Ag) that was previously unknown and untested. This newly interpreted horizon also hosts a 3-kilometer chargeability and coincident resistivity anomaly from a reprocessed Titan 24 Survey. Drilling is expected to begin in late October; a minimum of ten holes (approximately 3,500 meters) is planned to drill test this new horizon along with other regional targets.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “After a busy field season this past summer, we will maintain the drilling momentum well into Q4 with two exciting projects. A minimum of 5,500 meters is currently planned targeting high priority polymetallic Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag targets in both Quebec and New Brunswick. We will also continue our prospecting initiatives at Fundy Gold into Q4 and will begin a stripping program covering a portion of the Roger’s Lake soils grid. With an active field season in Q4, we will continue to aggressively explore and hope for a strong finish to 2021.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, P. Geo (New Brunswick), Exploration Manager New Brunswick, and Robert Wares, P. Geo (Quebec) and CEO of the Company.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in Southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project), the Lac Édouard nickel-copper project in Québec, base metals VMS in the Bathurst Camp in New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CONTACT: Investor Relations/Information Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com).


