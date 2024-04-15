Brunswick woman wins big on scratch-off ticket sold at local gas station

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A Brunswick woman’s trip to the gas station paid off after winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

According to Ohio Lottery, the winning “When It’s Gold Outside” ticket was sold at the Valero gas station on Pearl Road in Brunswick.

The winning ticket was worth $50,000. After state and federal taxes, the winner will take home $36,000.

Lottery officials say the $10 scratch-off game has a $500,000 jackpot and, as of Wednesday, April 10, there’s still one top prize left.

Learn more about the lottery game and others available in Ohio here.

So, where do the big lottery games stand right now? As of Monday afternoon, the Mega Millions jackpot is $148 million and the Powerball jackpot is $63 million.

