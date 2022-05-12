U.S. markets closed

Bruntwork Engages Zer01 To Totally Overhaul Its SAP Systems

·2 min read

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Global outsourcing company Bruntwork has engaged local Australian firm Zer01 to partner in a full upgrade of their ERP systems.

Bruntwork, Thursday, May 12, 2022, Press release picture
Bruntwork, Thursday, May 12, 2022, Press release picture

Upgrading a core backend system like SAP is a major project that requires significant planning. With their deep knowledge of ERP implementations, SAP products, and industry solutions, Zer01 is confident they can save Bruntwork money to put towards IT improvements and complete the job in a timely manner.

"The ability of international companies to bring the right SAP staff onshore has been impacted severely by international border restrictions," says Brett McKee, Zer01's Chief Digital Officer. "As a result some large-scale SAP projects have been impacted. Zer01 saw an opportunity to gather together a team of Australian SAP professionals to get some of these projects moving."

For Bruntwork COO Adam Pisk, hiring Zer01 ended months of trying to find the right people for the job. "I had heard of a shortage of IT staff but when we set about fixing our SAP system we discovered it was true, finding Zer01 has saved us time and will save us a lot of money not having to keep our old systems chugging along on life support."

It is estimated that companies using legacy systems spend about 80 per cent of their IT budgets on maintaining existing systems, with only 20 per cent left for new initiatives. Companies that bite the bullet and upgrade utilise only 69 per cent of IT budgets for support, with as much as 31 per cent directed toward new initiatives - a significant improvement.

But, for the past two years, many companies like Bruntwork have had little choice but to do just that; until recently when Zer01 upskilled its entire workforce.

Since November 2020, the company has grown ten times its original size.

Filling a gap in the market

In addition to Bruntwork, Zer01 is in demand as previously shelved mega-projects are once again able to move forward, and now that international borders are slowly opening this puts the company in a great position.

"Our consultants have on average 20+ years in the SAP industry," says Harinder Saluja, who is the Vice President at Zer01. "We do not just understand the technology but have a deep knowledge in the industries and businesses we work with."

"Our primary focus is to help our customers succeed," said McKee. "We see incredible opportunities to take advantage of digital technologies and implement solutions into every area of a business."

About Bruntwork
Bruntwork is an outsourcing company that is an expert at building cost-effective, efficient and scalable operational teams for businesses wanting to grow fast and effectively. Since 2010 Bruntwork has built its team to over 1000 deploying specialist teams across most operational functions including; Data and Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Content Production, and Web & App Design, Telesales for both inbound and outbound campaigns, and Multi-Channel Customer Support.

Contact: Adam Pisk
Email: adam@bruntwork.co
Phone: (877) 319 3837

SOURCE: Bruntwork Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701073/Bruntwork-Engages-Zer01-To-Totally-Overhaul-Its-SAP-Systems

