Brusco Vision Describes What Would Happen in LASIK Recovery in New Blog Post

Brusco Vision, a vision correction clinic based in Falls Church, VA, has recently published a blog post, which details what would happen during a patient’s recovery after LASIK eye surgery. Brusco Vision is a leading vision correction center for the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV). The article elucidates on what patients can expect after undergoing the LASIK procedure and provides the answers to FAQs regarding LASIK recovery. Michael A. Brusco, MD, FACS is an award-winning and board-certified refractive surgery subspecialist, and he has already performed 40,000 successful corneal-based vision correction procedures, including high-definition all-laser PRK and LASIK.

Dr. Michael Brusco says, “The rapid recovery from LASIK surgery is only one of its many wonderful features. The actual treatment only requires about 15 minutes to complete for both eyes. Even though the actual procedure is short, you should plan to stay in our clinic for about an hour on the day of your LASIK treatment at Brusco Vision. Before performing your LASIK treatment, we confirm our measurements by conducting some of the same tests that were done during your initial detailed consultation. The actual LASIK surgery is painless. A soft eyelid holder will support your eyelids, so you won’t have to worry about blinking during the procedure. Numbing eye drops will be placed in your eyes before the procedure begins. The actual laser therapy with the excimer and femtosecond lasers only takes a few seconds for each eye. Then I will check your eyes to ensure everything appears flawless while you recover in our recovery room for a short time.”

The patient will be given post-operative instructions and eye drops, including some medication that may be prescribed by Dr. Brusco. It would be a good idea to have someone with the patient after the procedure so that they can drive the patient home. The usual recovery period after LASIK surgery is six to 12 hours. However, this will vary with each patient and will depend on several factors, including the level of inflammation. Most patients will notice a significant improvement in their visual acuity shortly after the procedure, while it may take a few days for some. It is usual for patients to experience periodic blurry vision, halos, glare, and fluctuating vision during the first week or two after surgery. But with time and the use of post-operative eye drops, the patient’s vision will become better and clearer.

The LASIK procedure will cause no discomfort. The eyes will usually feel irritated and like they are burning during the first few hours after the surgery but there will be no severe pain. The irritation and burning sensation will usually go away by that evening and the eyes will feel normal again. During the first few days after the surgery, the patient may experience mildly irritated, dry, or itchy eyes but the eye surgeon will apply some eye drops to reduce the discomfort and speed up the healing process.

And LASIK’s visual recovery is so fast that patients will usually find themselves being able to drive the day after the surgery. However, everyone has a different pace of recovery so it would be advisable to consult with the doctor.

Brusco Vision is a boutique-style laser vision correction and refractive surgery practice that was established and is owned and operated by Dr. Michael Brusco, who already had helped tens of thousands of patients have natural clear vision and get their visual freedom back. He has a team of caring, patient, and well-trained staff who will guide every patient through the corrective vision surgery procedure. He offers vision correction in the DMV. In addition, he has already done over 5,000 lens-based procedures such as, refractive lens exchange (RLE or Custom Lens Replacement), Visian ICL, and refractive cataract surgery.

Those who would like to learn more about the recovery process after LASIK can visit the Brusco Vision website or contact Dr. Brusco through the phone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

