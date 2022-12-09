Brushless DC Motors Market: Growth Opportunities led by Allied Motion Technologies Inc, AMETEK Inc, Anaheim Automation Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brushless DC Motors Market market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2586.75 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of brushless DC motors in consumer durables and the development of sensorless BLDC motors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brushless DC Motors Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global brushless DC motors market as a part of the electrical components & equipment, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anaheim Automation Inc., American Precision Industries Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., FAULHABER MICROMO LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Rebeck Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rotex Electric, Rotomag Motors & Controls Pvt. Ltd., Shinano Kenshi Co. Ltd., and Sinotech Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (less than 750W, between 750W and 3kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), end-user (industrial, consumer durables, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by product (less than 750W / between 750W and 3kW / more than 75 kW / between 3 kW and 75 kW)

less than 750W: Motors of this power rating are used in a variety of applications, including consumer electronics, car auxiliary systems, and cordless tools. Valve actuation and forklift operation are examples of industrial uses. Hard disc drives are one of the most typical applications for BLDC motors with a power rating of less than 750 W. Toshiba, Seagate, and Western Digital Control are the top three HDD suppliers.

What are the key data covered in the brushless DC motors market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the brushless DC motors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the brushless DC motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the brushless DC motors market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of brushless DC motors market vendors

Brushless DC Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2586.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anaheim Automation Inc., American Precision Industries Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., FAULHABER MICROMO LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Rebeck Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rotex Electric, Rotomag Motors & Controls Pvt. Ltd., Shinano Kenshi Co. Ltd., and Sinotech Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

