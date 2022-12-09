U.S. markets closed

Brushless DC Motors Market: Growth Opportunities led by Allied Motion Technologies Inc, AMETEK Inc, Anaheim Automation Inc - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brushless DC Motors Market market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2586.75 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of brushless DC motors in consumer durables and the development of sensorless BLDC motors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brushless DC Motors Market 2023-2027

  • Technavio categorizes the global brushless DC motors market as a part of the electrical components & equipment, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anaheim Automation Inc., American Precision Industries Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., FAULHABER MICROMO LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Rebeck Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rotex Electric, Rotomag Motors & Controls Pvt. Ltd., Shinano Kenshi Co. Ltd., and Sinotech Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the brushless DC motors market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by product (less than 750W, between 750W and 3kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), end-user (industrial, consumer durables, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by product (less than 750W / between 750W and 3kW / more than 75 kW / between 3 kW and 75 kW)

  • less than 750W: Motors of this power rating are used in a variety of applications, including consumer electronics, car auxiliary systems, and cordless tools. Valve actuation and forklift operation are examples of industrial uses. Hard disc drives are one of the most typical applications for BLDC motors with a power rating of less than 750 W. Toshiba, Seagate, and Western Digital Control are the top three HDD suppliers.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy a report.

Related Reports -

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market by Type, Capacity, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027– size is estimated to increase by USD 119.34 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.24%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Fire Pump Controllers Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– size is estimated to increase by USD 276.79 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.75 %, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

What are the key data covered in the brushless DC motors market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the brushless DC motors market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the brushless DC motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the brushless DC motors market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of brushless DC motors market vendors

Brushless DC Motors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2586.75 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.89

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anaheim Automation Inc., American Precision Industries Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., FAULHABER MICROMO LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Rebeck Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rotex Electric, Rotomag Motors & Controls Pvt. Ltd., Shinano Kenshi Co. Ltd., and Sinotech Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global brushless DC motors market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Less than 750W - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Between 750W and 3kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 More than 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Between 3 kW and 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Consumer durables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • 12.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 12.5 Anaheim Automation Inc.

  • 12.6 American Precision Industries Inc.

  • 12.7 Arc Systems Inc.

  • 12.8 Buhler Motor GmbH

  • 12.9 Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 FAULHABER MICROMO LLC

  • 12.11 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

  • 12.12 maxon motor AG

  • 12.13 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

  • 12.14 Moog Inc.

  • 12.15 Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.16 Nidec Corp.

  • 12.17 Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Brushless DC Motors Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brushless-dc-motors-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-allied-motion-technologies-inc-ametek-inc-anaheim-automation-inc---technavio-301698524.html

SOURCE Technavio

