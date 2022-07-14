U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

Brushless DC Motors Market Size to Grow by USD USD 2.65 billion | Evolving Opportunities with Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, and FAULHABER Group | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brushless DC Motors Market by Product (less than 750 W, between 750 W and 3 kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), End User (industrial, consumer durables, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the brushless dc motors market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.65 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have identified the global brushless DC motors market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brushless DC Motors Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brushless DC Motors Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For parent market analysis or insights on CAGR growth variance analysis, Read Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Trend: The development of sensor-less BLDC motors is another factor supporting the global brushless DC motors market share growth. Vendors, such as Texas Instruments, provide drive systems for BLDC motors that do not need a hall sensor for determining the position of rotors. This new technology uses back electromotive force (EMF) for position feedback. This reduces the requirement for costly hall sensors and complex controllers in many applications. Due to such reasons, the market will grow during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The innovations in drive electronics of brushed DC motors will be a major threat to the global brushless DC motors market share growth during the forecast period. Similarly, stepper motors are significantly preferred in certain medical applications such as dosing. This preference is primarily because the cost of programmable stepper motors has come down. These developments prevent the global BLDC motors market from achieving its potential growth rate.

For more key market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for Sample

Vendor Landscape

  • The brushless dc motors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage to compete in the market.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The brushless dc motors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some more vendors in the market covered in this report are:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Sample Report

Related Reports:

Low Voltage Motors Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Synchronous Electric Motors Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Severe Duty Motors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Brushless DC Motors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.69

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, FAULHABER Group, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corp., and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Less than 750 W - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Between 750 W and 3 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 More than 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Between 3 kW and 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Consumer durables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • 11.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 11.5 Buhler Motor GmbH

  • 11.6 FAULHABER MICROMO LLC

  • 11.7 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.8 maxon motor AG

  • 11.9 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

  • 11.10 Moog Inc.

  • 11.11 Nidec Corp.

  • 11.12 Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brushless-dc-motors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-usd-2-65-billion--evolving-opportunities-with-allied-motion-technologies-inc-ametek-inc-buhler-motor-gmbh-and-faulhaber-group--17-000-technavio-reports-301585466.html

SOURCE Technavio

