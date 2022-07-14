Brushless DC Motors Market Size to Grow by USD USD 2.65 billion | Evolving Opportunities with Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, and FAULHABER Group | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Brushless DC Motors Market by Product (less than 750 W, between 750 W and 3 kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), End User (industrial, consumer durables, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the brushless dc motors market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.65 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have identified the global brushless DC motors market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brushless DC Motors Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The development of sensor-less BLDC motors is another factor supporting the global brushless DC motors market share growth. Vendors, such as Texas Instruments, provide drive systems for BLDC motors that do not need a hall sensor for determining the position of rotors. This new technology uses back electromotive force (EMF) for position feedback. This reduces the requirement for costly hall sensors and complex controllers in many applications. Due to such reasons, the market will grow during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The innovations in drive electronics of brushed DC motors will be a major threat to the global brushless DC motors market share growth during the forecast period. Similarly, stepper motors are significantly preferred in certain medical applications such as dosing. This preference is primarily because the cost of programmable stepper motors has come down. These developments prevent the global BLDC motors market from achieving its potential growth rate.

Vendor Landscape

The brushless dc motors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The brushless dc motors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some more vendors in the market covered in this report are:

Brushless DC Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, FAULHABER Group, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corp., and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Less than 750 W - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Between 750 W and 3 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 More than 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Between 3 kW and 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Consumer durables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

11.4 AMETEK Inc.

11.5 Buhler Motor GmbH

11.6 FAULHABER MICROMO LLC

11.7 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

11.8 maxon motor AG

11.9 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

11.10 Moog Inc.

11.11 Nidec Corp.

11.12 Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

