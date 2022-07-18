Brushless DC Motors Market Size is projected to reach USD 33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global brushless DC motors market was valued at USD 17.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 33 Billion by 2029, owing to a 6% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for over half of the global BLDC motor market.

New York, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brushless DC motor (BLDC) is a device that converts electricity to mechanical power. It is widely used in many applications due to its high efficiency and excellent controllability. BLDC motors use less energy than other motor types.





Investments in Healthcare Industry to Expand the Brushless DC Motors Market

Durability is a crucial factor in medical equipment design. Many applications call for BLDC motors due to their efficiency, compactness, and dependability. The increasing global need for high-throughput medical analysis and testing pushes technology development. BLDC motors achieve this by generating high torque across a wide speed range.

Elevators, patient beds, blowers, compressors, surgical equipment, oxygen concentration, and generation equipment use BLDC motors. The demand for BLDC motors in healthcare increased in 2019. In 2019, hospital spending climbed 6.2% compared to 4.2 % in 2018.

Miniature BLDC Motors to be Liable for the Growth of the Market

Miniature motors are widely used due to their great precision, compact size, and high efficiency. They are rising in demand as automation grows. Collaboration robots have also raised micromotor demand. Small motors are needed for robotic arms, grippers, humanoids, and prosthetic arms.

Cooperative robotics and artificial intelligence should enhance the technological future. COBOTs keep workers safer and hurt less. The fourth industrial revolution's demand for automation has boosted COBOT manufacturing. Doosan Robotics presented six new COBOTs on July 29, 2020. Small BLDC motors will be needed as COBOT demand develops.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 33 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Shape, Size, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Maxon Group, Faulhaber, Moog Inc., WITTENSTEIN SE, Allied Motion, AMETEK Advanced Motion Solution, MTI Montevideo, AVEOX, ElectroCraft Ltd., ThinGap, Fulling Motor, MOONS, among others. Key Market Opportunities Rising Popularity of Miniature BLDC Motors Key Market Drivers Increasing Investments in the Healthcare Sector

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 halted production in industries, including aerospace and food and beverage. Government-imposed social isolation and partial or total lockdown also impaired the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the worldwide aerospace and military industries.

America's commercial airlines reported a 68% reduction in passengers from September 2019. It has endangered airlines, manufacturers, supply networks, airports, and tourism. According to the IATA, global airlines lost more than three times during the GFC. As the danger of COVID-19 has subsided, the market is experiencing a surge in overall growth.

Regional Insights

In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for over half of the global BLDC motor market. This industry is expected to expand due to industrialization in Asia-Pacific countries like Japan and India. It also produces electrical components. Taiwan's electronics industry is developing, increasing demand for BLDC motors.

The US aerospace and defense industry is expected to grow faster than Europe's. NASA and many companies, including SpaceX, are developing projects to increase demand for BLDC motors. Some NASA space exploration missions, including DaVinci and Viper, aim to help BLDCs. Additionally, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare staff rely on service robots. The Robotic Industries Association reports a 3.5 % rise in North American robotic unit sales (RIA).





Key Highlights

By shape , the global BLDC motors market was divided into cylindrical and flat /pancake shapes. The cylindrical section acquired the highest market share in 2021.

By shape , the global BLDC motors market was divided into cylindrical and flat /pancake shapes. The cylindrical section acquired the highest market share in 2021.

By application , the medical and life science segment has acquired the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2030

The need for medical equipment is expected to increase as India invests in hospitals and medical infrastructure. As a result, the medical industry needs BLDC motors.





Competitive Analysis

Maxon Group

Faulhaber, Moog Inc.

WITTENSTEIN SE

Allied Motion

AMETEK Advanced Motion Solution

MTI Montevideo

AVEOX

ElectroCraft Ltd.

ThinGap, Fulling Motor

MOONS among others.





Global Brushless DC Motors Market: Segmentation

By Shape

Cylindrical shape

Flat/ Pancake shape

By Size

Cylindrical size

Flat/ Pancake size

By Application

Aerospace and defense

Outerspace

Medical and life science

Food and beverage

Robotics

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

On November 2, 2021 , Allied Motion acquired ORMEC Systems Corp, a developer and manufacturer of mission-critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products.

On March 9, 2021 , Allied Motion acquired Dynamic Controls Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Invacare Corporation,

On November 18, 2022, Maxon launched a new frameless BLDC motor with a matching encoder that comes into its own in dynamic applications.

News Media

Cloud Robotics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.7% During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026

2030: India’s Electric Vehicle Deadline? Optimistic or Realistic?

India’s Automotive Sector Outlook





