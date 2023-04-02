Brussels’ war on AI is destructive and wrong

ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website - AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Last week a group of tech leaders, including Elon Musk, issued a plea for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) to be paused for six months while we ponder the implications of its advance and introduce ways to effectively regulate it in the interests of humanity.

This follows repeated revelations about the remarkable abilities of AI “minds” such as ChatGPT.

But are we really seriously at risk?

Over the last few years we have heard very little about the way that AI is going to transform our lives – for good or ill.

The leading reason is Covid and its consequences. While humanity was battling a pandemic which recalled the plagues that have wracked our species since time immemorial, there was little appetite for stories about the approaching wonders of this new technological dawn.

Equally, those with a dystopian view of the impact of AI on humanity weren’t needed either.

There was quite enough in Covid and the associated lockdowns to provide the source material for all your wildest nightmares.

And then, of course, on top of that came the war in Ukraine, bringing gruesome suffering and even threatening nuclear Armageddon.

Tesla founder Elon Musk - NTB via REUTERS

Yet if you go back only four years, it was a very different picture.

Scores of books had appeared claiming that the world and all our lives were about to be transformed by AI. Some of them, including my own “The AI Economy”, saw it as a potentially powerful factor increasing productivity and hence boosting living standards.

But the pessimists predominated. At bottom, their pessimism rested on the idea that AI would be so omni-capable that there would be nothing left for human beings to do.

Books and articles with titles like “The robots are coming for your job” abounded.

This might mean mass unemployment for life, and – unless there was a substantial redistribution of income – poverty for most of the population, thereby risking a revolution and even the collapse of democracy.

Believe it or not, there was an even more dystopian view, namely that as AI became more intelligent than humans, we could face a future as slaves or objects of curiosity, rather like animals in a zoo.

Alternatively, AI “minds”, or whatever we should call them, could get so fed up with human beings and their foibles that they could decide to do away with us altogether. This conjures up images of Daleks shouting “Exterminate! Exterminate!”.

For those concerned with the narrowly economic aspects of all this, the threat to jobs was supposedly imminent.

I well remember the dire prospects held out for all those lorry drivers, couriers and taxi drivers who would soon be out of a job as self-driving vehicles proliferated.

It is richly ironic, therefore, that throughout much of the developed world and especially here, there is currently an acute labour shortage, with high levels of unfilled vacancies.

The mass disappearance of jobs for humans just hasn’t happened, not least with regard to those involving transport.

Many years after the hype about driverless cars began, they are still a good way off being let loose on our roads.

Meanwhile, skilled manual workers such as electricians and plumbers are pretty safe because robots lack adequate manual dexterity.

This isn't to say that there will not eventually be a radical reshaping of the labour market as AI replaces human beings in a wide range of jobs, especially those involving routine mental functions.

We know from past technological transformations, such as the development of electric power in the 19th century, that it can take a long time for the full implications to be felt.

This can be helpful because it gives time for society to adjust to the changes.

If and when AI does sweep away a huge number of traditional job types, this does not mean that there is bound to be widespread unemployment.

There is one thing that robots and AI will never be better at than humans – namely, being human. We have a deep need for interaction with other humans and interaction with some form of AI just won’t cut the mustard.

As AI and robots perform many of the more mundane jobs that humans have done, not out of love but through necessity, this will expand the scope of the human sphere.

The nature of most continuing jobs will change and they, and most new jobs, will involve the development and management of human relationships.

Take the teaching profession, for example. Last week the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, told a group of teachers that AI would lighten their load by being able to mark homework and exams.

You might think that this spells doom for the teaching profession but I think quite the opposite.

Less time spent doing routine tasks will free up room for interaction between teachers and students – and indeed, increase the possibility of the one-to-one time which can be so important in the learning process.

So what about the idea of pausing the development of AI? I am sceptical that this will prove possible.

Can we imagine China signing up to a pause in AI development? And if China did not pause and the rest of the world did, we would be setting ourselves up for a fall.

There is no doubt that AI has its darker sides, especially its capacity to subvert personal privacy and even imitate or steal personal identity.

It can provide vital tools for the “surveillance state”, as is all too evident in China.

This means that we do need a regulatory framework shaped especially for it, along the lines of the approach laid out here in a government white paper last week.

But this must not become a straitjacket – which the EU’s more rigid approach threatens to do.

Strangling the AI sector with overly tight regulation would not only lose a source of increasing prosperity, but would also risk us falling behind Xi Jinping's China, with potentially devastating consequences.