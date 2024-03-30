In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss the things that led to the undoing of Fisker as an investment and why investors should look to proven companies like Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) and Magna International (NYSE: MGA) to create wealth.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 27, 2024. The video was published on March 29, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Magna International right now?

Before you buy stock in Magna International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Magna International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Jason Hall has positions in Chart Industries. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The Brutal Lesson: Fisker's Failure and How Investors Can Profit was originally published by The Motley Fool