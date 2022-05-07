U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,771.03
    -266.56 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

A brutal week of layoffs

Greg Kumparak
·4 min read

Hi friends.

In case you missed it last week: I'm Greg, and I'm handling Week in Review now that Lucas is off with Anita building their new crypto-focused podcast/newsletter, Chain Reaction.

I'm teeeechnically supposed to be on vacation today, but I figured it was probably not cool to throw the newsletter to someone else ONE WEEK after taking over, so I popped back in for this one. I normally have very good work/life balance, I promise! Sure, I have way-too-many coworkers' numbers set to automatically bypass my phone's "Do Not Disturb" toggle and, yeah, sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night to a phantom Slack ding that didn't actually ding, but... hm. Perhaps I take back that promise.

the big thing

If there's a "big thing" this week, it's unfortunately not one that's fun to write about at all: Employees in the startup world are getting hit hard with layoffs right now, seemingly with a new set of cuts every other day.

First was Robinhood, announcing it would layoff 9% of its full-time employees.

Then Netflix, cutting (but not shutting down!) much of its newly formed in-house publication, Tudum.

Then came Thrasio, Cameo, On Deck and MainStreet. And I'm sure there are some I missed or we haven't heard about yet.

Why now? The short version: A lot of these companies saw massive positive shifts in their user base (in terms of size, usage or both) with the pandemic and adjusted accordingly. Now that we're arguably on the other side of the pandemic (or as close as we'll get to some "other side") and things are shifting in another direction...

Natasha Mascarenhas and Amanda Silberling have a deeper dive on the layoffs of late, and some of the reasoning behind each. Check that out here.

other things

What else happened this week? Here's some of the stuff people were reading most on the site:

The "father of the iPod" shows off his prototype collection: Tony Fadell, the man behind such iconic devices as the iPod, iPhone, and Nest Thermostat, is writing a book on building things — and as part of the process, he dusted off his collection of once oh-so-secret prototypes and concept art. He shared some great ones with us, including an absolutely bizarro iPod Mini/phone hybrid with a swiveling head.

Rocket Lab catches a rocket booster... with a helicopter: With more space rocket parts becoming reusable, companies are still working out the best/safest/most efficient way to actually... you know, get those parts back. This past weekend Rocket Lab set out to use a HELICOPTER to catch a reusable booster as it fell from the sky... and succeeded! At least, at first. I won't even fly most video game helicopters because they're always too dang hard, so this whole thing breaks my brain.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft team up to kill passwords: It's not every day you see Apple, Google and Microsoft working together on something... but this week the trio announced that they're teaming up to tackle a beast that causes all of them all sorts of trouble: passwords. If all goes to plan, over the next year they'll implement a passwordless standard that lets you use your smartphone's fingerprint reader or face scanner to sign into things across macOS/Safari, Android/Chrome, and Windows/Edge.

Instagram is testing a full-screen experience: Why? It's pretty damned hard to answer that without using the word "TikTok."

Google is trying to get better about removing personal information: Ever been poking around Google and found your home address or phone number on a sketchy website that refuses to remove it? Google is — after many, many years of complaints — rolling out a process for getting those search results zapped. Zack has a step-by-step for how to submit a request... but as for how long it might take to actually go through? TBD.

added things

We have a paywalled section of our site called TechCrunch+. It costs a few bucks a month and it’s full of very good stuff! From this week, for example:

UiPath's plunging valuation: UiPath's valuation has absolutely plummeted over the past year. Why? Ron and Alex have some thoughts.

6 problems investors look for: You've built something cool and it seems to be finding an audience, and now you're ready to raise some money... or are you? Bill Petty of the investment firm Tercera outlines six things that every investor is going to look for in the due diligence process.

The common mistakes founders make with financial projections: Financial projections don't exist just to make potential investors happy. In this post, Jose Cayasso, co-founder of founder prep platform Slidebean, breaks down some of the most common mistakes he sees among the founders they work with.

Recommended Stories

  • Karine Jean-Pierre named as first Black W.House press secretary

    White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to press secretary and will take up the post on May 13, replacing Jen Psaki

  • Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Father's Death For First Time

    Nicki Minaj is opening up about the death of her father for the first time since he was killed in a hit-and-run on Long Island.

  • ‘No-Show Palazzo.’ Congressman, still under investigation, absent from campaign trail

    Hours before candidates for the Congress seat were set to debate in a Coast forum, Steven Palazzo said he couldn’t make it due to “meetings dealing with national security.” Then he posted from dinner on Facebook.

  • 9 Celebrity Proposals That Were Kinda Ruined By Drama Or Mishaps

    The Seth Rogen one is 10/10.View Entire Post ›

  • Nick Caserio could use 2024 to turn the Texans into contenders

    Houston Texans general manager will probably rebuild the team over 2023. However, 2024 represents an opportunity to turn the team into contenders.

  • Pug-ugly is in the ‘eye of the beholder.’ Bluffton dog wins contest for a fifth time

    Judges during the Saturday Mayfest event couldn’t quite put their finger on what makes the town’s ugliest dog. But they named one anyway.

  • Microsoft open sources the code for 3D Movie Maker

    Someone asked Microsoft for it, and the tech giant granted their request.

  • China Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts so far to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up

  • AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was the first of the big three wireless carriers to budge when it announced a price increase for some customers on older service plans. It's the first notable price increase by any of the big three carriers since T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) completed its merger with Sprint. The price increase -- focused on older service packages -- is designed to get customers to switch to newer unlimited plans.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy in May

    The 5G smartphone market has been growing at a terrific pace as more consumers adopt the latest wireless standard, which is why it wasn't surprising to see a greater number of 5G devices being shipped in January 2022 compared to 4G smartphones. Market research firm Counterpoint Research estimates that the penetration of 5G smartphones hit 51% in January, surpassing the penetration rate of their 4G counterparts for the first time. This also means that there is still a lot of room for growth in the adoption of 5G smartphones.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in May

    The metaverse continues to be a hot topic among the media and investors, but it's hard to define what exactly the metaverse is and who is leading the market. What I think we know is that the metaverse will involve the embodiment of people in 3D, rather than a 2D video, and will involve meeting people in a digital space. With those guardrails in mind, I think the top metaverse stocks today are Unity Technologies (NYSE: U), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Google Jumps The Crypto Bandwagon To Win Cloud Market From Alibaba, Amazon, Microsoft

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google cloud unit formed a team to build services for developers running blockchain applications to tap the budding crypto market, CNBC reports. Former Citi executive James Tromans, who arrived at Google in 2019, will lead the product and engineering group. Google wants to offer back-end services to developers interested in composing their Web3 software to win market share in cloud infrastructure from Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Amazo

  • Qualcomm CEO: ‘The Metaverse could be as big as smartphones’

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon discusses investments that the company is making in several metaverse projects including Meta, Microsoft and TikTok. ‘The Metaverse could be as big as smartphones’ says Qualacomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

  • Duolingo language learning app undergoes ‘biggest ever redesign’ to make it less stressful

    Duolingo has undergone what it says is its biggest ever redesign, aimed at making the app less stressful to use. Duolingo is now 10 years old and has become the most popular education app in the world, used by millions to learn a variety of languages. “We often heard from learners that they’re not sure whether they’re using Duolingo in the ‘correct’ or ‘best’ way,” a Duolingo spokesperson said.

  • 12 smart home accessories worth buying from Amazon

    These are the best smart home accessories you can find on Amazon, including the Echo Show, Google Nest, Ring doorbells and more.

  • Meta is integrating its Horizon Venues live events app into Horizon Worlds

    Horizon Venues is currently a separate app dedicated to attending live events in VR that uses the same avatars as Horizon Worlds. On June 6, users will be able to attend these live events directly within Horizon Worlds and the standalone Venues app will be discontinued. "You’ll be able to catch your favorite marquee shows, from live sporting events to concerts from today’s hit artists and beyond, then hit up a comedy club or meditation session or even host your own meet-up, all from within Horizon Worlds," the company said in a blog post about the announcement.

  • Shiba Inu: Is $0.0001 a Realistic Year-End Target?

    While Bitcoin and Ethereum, which account for approximately 62% of total crypto market value, are responsible for a significant portion of this nominal value increase, it's lesser-known coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that have been courting droves of new investors into the crypto realm. When the bells tolled at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, a single SHIB token could be purchased for a microscopic $0.000000000073.

  • Microsoft is using “Fortnite” to fuel its cloud gaming growth

    Fortnite's iOS gamers no longer need to wait for Apple, Microsoft is here to save the day, but they have their reasons

  • WhatsApp update brings array of improvements, including message reactions, bigger chats and larger files

    WhatsApp has added a host of new changes, including one of its most obviously missing features. Users will now be able to react to messages with emoji, responding to chats without having to go to the full length of writing out a post. All of the new changes will come to traditional chats, too, but WhatsApp pointed out that they came as it looked to increase the ways that people use the app.

  • Spotify's Pandora-esque Stations app will shut down on May 16th

    It's already gone from the App Store and Google Play Store.