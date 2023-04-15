A Brutal Week for Private Lenders Ends With Big Banks Scoring Wins

(Bloomberg) -- It was poised to be a massive win for the $1.4 trillion private credit market: a $5.5 billion financing that a group of direct lenders appeared to have wrestled away from some of the world’s biggest banks.

Instead, they were left empty-handed as the deal behind the financing — in which Carlyle Group Inc. would have bought a stake in Veritas Capital-backed health-care technology firm Cotiviti Inc. — collapsed.

That wasn’t the only blow to direct lenders this week. Just months after a group of investment firms agreed to to help finance Blackstone Inc.’s purchase of a majority stake in Emerson Electric Co.’s Climate Technologies business, the private equity firm hired Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays Plc to refinance $2.6 billion of that debt and other borrowings in the leveraged loan market.

The attraction of direct lending — particularly during periods of market turmoil — stems from its certainty and speed of execution, even though it usually comes at a premium for borrowers. The private credit option became particularly attractive after the more traditional market for financing buyouts — leveraged loans — seized up last year and left banks nursing tens of billions of dollars in losses.

However, as calm returns after the banking crisis, the leveraged loan market is becoming appealing again.

“Any new issue loan is generating the euphoria of rain in the Sahara during dry season with thirsty loan investors,” Scott Macklin, AllianceBernstein’s head of leveraged loan strategy, told Bloomberg’s Lisa Lee and Silas Brown this week.

That shifting dynamic is giving the Wall Street banks that arrange and underwrite these fee-rich deals a welcome shot in the arm after a tough 2022 that saw many retreat from the business as they struggled to shift the debt off their balance sheets.

A group of banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. received so many orders for $1 billion of loans for the buyout of Qualtrics International Inc. that lenders will probably cut funding costs for the software developer. And in Europe, banks led by Barclays Plc finalized the sale of €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) in leveraged loans backing the buyout of Royal DSM’s engineering materials business, ending one of the region’s most closely watched M&A financings.

To be sure, leveraged finance bankers have been here before this year. Signs of a recovery in the junk debt market emerged as early as February, before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent gauges of credit risk soaring and bankers back into hibernation. That prompted direct lending heavyweights to forecast a further boost to their industry.

While banks have notched up a few victories this week, public markets are still only an option for the safest of junk-rated borrowers. And market sentiment remains fragile.

Four-out-of-five credit portfolio managers see a chance of a US recession this year, meaning that Wall Street’s tentative return to the business of leveraged lending is likely to face further challenges ahead.

Elsewhere:

While private credit firms took a hit this week, their private equity counterparts have been finding bargains. Advent International Corp., Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Elliott Investment Management are among private equity firms scooping up the debt of their own portfolio companies from banks at steep discounts.

The rules regulating Brazilian banks’ $10 billion of additional tier 1 notes use similar language to the Swiss contracts that allowed regulators to write-down $17 billion of Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds. As a result, investors dumped them in the immediate aftermath of the Credit Suisse debacle and they’ve yet to recover — despite a sharp rebound elsewhere.

Regulators of China’s bond market, the world’s second-largest, are asking underwriters to tackle longstanding issues surrounding debt sales. That includes large price gaps between the primary and secondary markets, as well as unusually cheap underwriting fees.

Some debt-laden Chinese developers are seeking to diversify their funding sources as yields in the offshore bond market stand at 18%. A subsidiary of Country Garden borrowed from a Hong Kong-based private lender to refinance a bank loan.

Shadow lenders are circling commercial real estate, a large asset class that traditional banks and the bond market are increasingly backing away from. It comes as CRE borrowers have a vast amount of debt to refinance, with nearly $1.5 trillion of US commercial real estate debt coming due over the next three years.

--With assistance from Dorothy Ma.

