Bruvi, Breakthrough Single-Serve Coffee Start-Up, Secures $7 Million in Pre-Series A Funding

·2 min read

Direct to consumer coffee brand set to take pre-orders in November 2021 has raised $10.8 million to date

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruvi®, a multi-beverage and multi-brand single-serve coffee system that offers remarkably tastier coffee and eco-friendly pods, announced today it successfully raised $7 million in pre-series A funding as of August 31, 2021.

Bruvi brews filter coffee, espresso, matcha lattes, Americanos and the first cold brew from a single-serve capsule system. Bruvi will offer a range of sustainably sourced craft coffees and selections from some of Los Angeles&#x002019; most popular roasters.
Bruvi brews filter coffee, espresso, matcha lattes, Americanos and the first cold brew from a single-serve capsule system. Bruvi will offer a range of sustainably sourced craft coffees and selections from some of Los Angeles’ most popular roasters.

This brings Bruvi's total capital raised to $10.8 million. Bruvi will use the funds to pay for manufacturing, software development, brewer inventory and digital advertising expenses, as it prepares for pre-orders in November 2021 and national launch in Q1 2022.

Investors in this round include notable high net worth individuals, family offices as well as entrepreneurs represented by The Merchant Club. Additionally, venture capital funds include Terpsi Capital, 9Yards Capital, Cambridge Companies SPG, Miroma Ventures and M1 on behalf of BIA, a food and coffee conglomerate in the Americas.

The direct-to-consumer startup taps into the $7B single-serve coffee market which is growing over 10% annually, benefitting in part from the growth and premiumization of at-home coffee consumption during the pandemic.

"We were very quickly over-subscribed for this round by high caliber family offices and venture funds, which validates the strength of the category and the breakthrough features," said Mel Elias, Co-Founder of Bruvi. "Bruvi is going to set a new standard in taste and quality for single-serve coffee."

Bruvi offers the convenience, affordability and ease of use of single-serve, and raises the game with a patent-pending brewing system and B-Pods®. It brews filter coffee, espresso, Americanos and the first cold brew from a single-serve capsule system. Bruvi will offer a range of sustainably sourced craft coffees and selections from some of Los Angeles' most popular roasters. Additionally, Bruvi is an IOT smart device, offering optional mobile App and Wifi connectivity.

About Bruvi®
Founded in 2018, Bruvi offers remarkably tastier coffee in a single-serve system, plus proprietary eco-friendly B-Pods®. Bruvi reinvents single-serve brewing with patent pending technology and a range of super premium, sustainably sourced craft coffee. Based in Los Angeles, Bruvi was founded by Sung Oh (inventor, former engineer and former patent attorney) and Mel Elias (former CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, investor, board member and M&A consultant) with a combined 34 years of coffee experience. Bruvi is a B Corp pending company. Learn more at bruvi.com.

Media Contact: Helen Sharp, helen@beinfluentialpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruvi-breakthrough-single-serve-coffee-start-up-secures-7-million-in-pre-series-a-funding-301381006.html

SOURCE Bruvi

