U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,073.75
    +16.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,039.00
    +136.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,007.75
    +42.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.80
    +9.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.56
    +0.59 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.03
    -0.94 (-4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2346
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6860
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,571.08
    +136.28 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.47
    +19.50 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.55
    +47.28 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Bruynzeel acquires American museum storage leader Delta

PR Newswire
·4 min read

PANNINGEN, Netherlands, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European market leader in mobile storage systems Bruynzeel Storage Systems acquires Delta Designs Ltd from Kansas (US). Delta Designs is leader in North America for museum and institutions collection storage and is renowned for its high quality custom made museum cabinets. This acquisition, in one of its core segments, helps expanding Bruynzeel's global leadership and accelerates the overall growth strategy to exceed €100 million turnover before 2026. The North American market is the largest in the world for professional storage solutions and Bruynzeel has strong growth ambitions in this region. It is the second acquisition in North America after RDT Concepts in 2021.

Two strong brands in the museum segment complementing each other.

Global leader in museum storage (Bruynzeel) and leader in North-America (Delta) are joining forces. Bruynzeel will leverage the strong reputation & connections of Delta in America and will complement its existing portfolio with best in class Hermetically Sealed Museum Grade (HSMG) cabinets. Delta leverages the global presence, high quality advanced production & engineering capabilities and broad portfolio of Bruynzeel to offer a total solution to existing customers in North America. On top Delta can broaden it's offering to adjacent segments like universities and archives.

Many Iconic museums & institutions as long-lasting customer

Bruynzeel and Delta share a passion for quality, customer centricity and sustainable preservation. Both companies have worked with many iconic customers in long term relationships. Delta has worked with leading institutions like the Guggenheim Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, MIT Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian, the Art Institute of Chicago, Harvard and many other notable Ivy League Universities.

Bruynzeel has for many years worked with respected customers like Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, Centre Pompidou, CC-NL (CollectionCentre Netherlands), Louvre, Rijksmuseum, Science Museum, Stedelijk Museum, Van Gogh Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum, the Vatican and St Andrews University. Together Bruynzeel and Delta want to expand global leadership and offer the best total solution to museums, institutions and precious collections.

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO Bruynzeel: "With the acquisition of Delta Designs we are further able to expand our global leadership of storage solutions for museums and institutions. I am thrilled that Brett and his experienced team of skilled professionals will join the Bruynzeel Storage Group. I look forward to see Brett joining our Management Team. Bruynzeel and Delta together will be able to offer a complete offering to customers in North America and across the globe. As most sustainable producer in the industry we see a lot of opportunities in the US, where sustainability criteria are increasing in importance and more and more being integrated in customer requirements and tender criteria. We are excited to embark on this journey together."      

Brett Danielson, President Delta Designs Ltd: "I am truly excited that Delta joins the Bruynzeel Storage Group, the global market leader for the museum segment. Both companies share its passion for delivering a top customer experience, delivering high quality and custom-made solutions. I am convinced that by leveraging our shared and complementary strengths we will be able to accelerate our growth by offering a richer and more complete portfolio to our customers around the world. I can't wait to join my new colleagues and start this exciting new journey."

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel group and became independent in the 1980s. The Company operates in the museum, archive, library, and office markets with clients including Louvre Paris and Abu Dhabi, Depot Boijmans van Beuningen, UK Government National Archives and Schiphol Airport. The Dutch - based company is also growing rapidly in mobile storage solutions for healthcare, retail, industry, and vertical farming.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the European market leader for innovative and space-saving mobile storage systems. Bruynzeel supplies mobile storage systems worldwide with the most innovative functionality and safety for users and objects. Bruynzeel helps these organisations use their space in the most efficient and effective way. Less space required means lower costs and has a huge positive impact on the carbon footprint. Bruynzeel itself is climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2). Its solutions have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. As 'The Footprint Reduction Company', Bruynzeel's mission is to support organisations in reducing their carbon footprint.

In addition to its own 10 offices in Europe and the United States, Bruynzeel operates through an extensive network of long-term partners & distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia, and Asia. All systems are produced at its factory in the Netherlands. The company has more than 200 employees and with its best-in-class manufacturing process, Bruynzeel is able to deliver mobile storage systems with high quality and design within the fastest production and delivery times.

About Delta Design Ltd

Delta was founded in 1987 with the goal to provide the highest quality collection storage equipment available. Delta's mission is to provide the greatest quality of collection storage equipment through interaction with customers, Delta is famous for its flexibility and meticulous design expertise and precise manufacturing process. All cabinets are built by master craftsman in the Topeka factory and all materials are approved and proven for museum use.

Delta's headquarters are located in Topeka, Kansas and has more than 30 employees. Delta mainly operates in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia and focused on museums and institutions. Delta has the ambition to exceed revenues of $ 15 million in North America in 2023 and accelerate its future growth prospects.

Website: www.bruynzeel-storage.com

Website: www.deltadesignsltd.com

Annex: Illustrations LINK

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruynzeel-acquires-american-museum-storage-leader-delta-301785671.html

SOURCE Bruynzeel

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • 'So absurd': Bernie Sanders says the top 15 hedge fund managers earn more than all the kindergarten teachers in the US — here are 3 of the richest hedgies and what they're invested in

    What we know about the world’s richest.

  • First Republic Bank is not currently looking for a buyer

    First Republic Bank is no longer actively looking for a buyer as potential suitors are concerned about the losses they'll have to add to their books with no government backup.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • Intel Stock Surges as New Chips to Be Ready Sooner. What Analysts Say.

    Intel shares are on track for their best month since 2001 after the company said its next-generation data-center chips will be ready sooner than expected. Intel executives gave an investor presentation Wednesday in which they updated production schedules for chips after the company lost market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in recent years. “We recognize Intel’s efforts to recover process leadership and build out its own software ecosystem but see management in prove-it mode as multiyear turnaround efforts play out,” said Oppenheimer analysts led by Rick Shafer, who give the shares a Perform rating.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company will

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of Latin American oil and gas companies like Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) and Ecopetrol SA (EC), as well as Israeli shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Morgan Stanley Downgrades Charles Schwab for First Time, Slashes Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s clients are pulling cash out of the firm’s low-interest-rate bank accounts at twice the rate that Morgan Stanley expected, prompting the firm’s analyst to yank his buy-equivalent rating on Schwab for the first time since he began covering the brokerage stock seven years ago.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Mar

  • DIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here Are the Pros and Cons

    With a monthly dividend payout and a yield that beats inflation, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) is a tempting choice for dividend investors. However, there are several pros and cons that investors should weigh when it comes to this high-yield ETF. What Does the DIV ETF Do? DIV is another one of Global X’s family of monthly-dividend ETFs, which also includes the likes of the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) and the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSE:SRET). DIV “seeks t

  • Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

    Shares of Charles Schwab have tumbled about 35% so far this year as investors reassess the impact of rising interest rates.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Medtronic Could Touch a New Low as It Bottoms

    Shares of medical device maker Medtronic plc were cut to a "sell" rating by UBS Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line rose from October to February before weakening in March. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line and trying to generate a cover shorts buy signal.

  • 3 International Stocks With Strong Dividends and Long-Term Growth Potential

    While U.S. stocks are often among the most popular among dividend investors, there is considerable value to be found among international stocks at the moment. This is due to several factors, including a relatively strong dollar, recent significant outperformance in the U.S. stock market that has outstripped fundamental performance according to several metrics, and fears over geopolitical instability in certain international markets. Below, we will cover three particularly intriguing international dividend stocks that could provide investors with a powerful combination of attractive income alongside long-term growth.

  • Stocks moving after-hours: Electronic Arts, RH

    Here are some of today's after-hour movers.

  • China e-commerce giant Alibaba outlines future strategy

    Top executives of Chinese e-commerce and financial giant Alibaba said Thursday that the company is moving toward giving up control of some of its business units in a transition toward becoming a capital operator to optimize the value of its sprawling businesses. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang outlined details of a plan announced earlier this week to split Alibaba into six main groups as a prelude toward stock listings of some of its companies. The restructuring marks a new stage in Alibaba’s growth after a series of setbacks as regulators cracked down on it and other tech companies.