Bruynzeel acquires American museum storage leader Delta

PANNINGEN, Netherlands, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European market leader in mobile storage systems Bruynzeel Storage Systems acquires Delta Designs Ltd from Kansas (US). Delta Designs is leader in North America for museum and institutions collection storage and is renowned for its high quality custom made museum cabinets. This acquisition, in one of its core segments, helps expanding Bruynzeel's global leadership and accelerates the overall growth strategy to exceed €100 million turnover before 2026. The North American market is the largest in the world for professional storage solutions and Bruynzeel has strong growth ambitions in this region. It is the second acquisition in North America after RDT Concepts in 2021.

Two strong brands in the museum segment complementing each other.

Global leader in museum storage (Bruynzeel) and leader in North-America (Delta) are joining forces. Bruynzeel will leverage the strong reputation & connections of Delta in America and will complement its existing portfolio with best in class Hermetically Sealed Museum Grade (HSMG) cabinets. Delta leverages the global presence, high quality advanced production & engineering capabilities and broad portfolio of Bruynzeel to offer a total solution to existing customers in North America. On top Delta can broaden it's offering to adjacent segments like universities and archives.

Many Iconic museums & institutions as long-lasting customer

Bruynzeel and Delta share a passion for quality, customer centricity and sustainable preservation. Both companies have worked with many iconic customers in long term relationships. Delta has worked with leading institutions like the Guggenheim Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, MIT Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian, the Art Institute of Chicago, Harvard and many other notable Ivy League Universities.

Bruynzeel has for many years worked with respected customers like Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, Centre Pompidou, CC-NL (CollectionCentre Netherlands), Louvre, Rijksmuseum, Science Museum, Stedelijk Museum, Van Gogh Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum, the Vatican and St Andrews University. Together Bruynzeel and Delta want to expand global leadership and offer the best total solution to museums, institutions and precious collections.

Story continues

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO Bruynzeel: "With the acquisition of Delta Designs we are further able to expand our global leadership of storage solutions for museums and institutions. I am thrilled that Brett and his experienced team of skilled professionals will join the Bruynzeel Storage Group. I look forward to see Brett joining our Management Team. Bruynzeel and Delta together will be able to offer a complete offering to customers in North America and across the globe. As most sustainable producer in the industry we see a lot of opportunities in the US, where sustainability criteria are increasing in importance and more and more being integrated in customer requirements and tender criteria. We are excited to embark on this journey together."

Brett Danielson, President Delta Designs Ltd: "I am truly excited that Delta joins the Bruynzeel Storage Group, the global market leader for the museum segment. Both companies share its passion for delivering a top customer experience, delivering high quality and custom-made solutions. I am convinced that by leveraging our shared and complementary strengths we will be able to accelerate our growth by offering a richer and more complete portfolio to our customers around the world. I can't wait to join my new colleagues and start this exciting new journey."

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel group and became independent in the 1980s. The Company operates in the museum, archive, library, and office markets with clients including Louvre Paris and Abu Dhabi, Depot Boijmans van Beuningen, UK Government National Archives and Schiphol Airport. The Dutch - based company is also growing rapidly in mobile storage solutions for healthcare, retail, industry, and vertical farming.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the European market leader for innovative and space-saving mobile storage systems. Bruynzeel supplies mobile storage systems worldwide with the most innovative functionality and safety for users and objects. Bruynzeel helps these organisations use their space in the most efficient and effective way. Less space required means lower costs and has a huge positive impact on the carbon footprint. Bruynzeel itself is climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2). Its solutions have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. As 'The Footprint Reduction Company', Bruynzeel's mission is to support organisations in reducing their carbon footprint.

In addition to its own 10 offices in Europe and the United States, Bruynzeel operates through an extensive network of long-term partners & distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia, and Asia. All systems are produced at its factory in the Netherlands. The company has more than 200 employees and with its best-in-class manufacturing process, Bruynzeel is able to deliver mobile storage systems with high quality and design within the fastest production and delivery times.

About Delta Design Ltd

Delta was founded in 1987 with the goal to provide the highest quality collection storage equipment available. Delta's mission is to provide the greatest quality of collection storage equipment through interaction with customers, Delta is famous for its flexibility and meticulous design expertise and precise manufacturing process. All cabinets are built by master craftsman in the Topeka factory and all materials are approved and proven for museum use.

Delta's headquarters are located in Topeka, Kansas and has more than 30 employees. Delta mainly operates in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia and focused on museums and institutions. Delta has the ambition to exceed revenues of $ 15 million in North America in 2023 and accelerate its future growth prospects.

Website: www.bruynzeel-storage.com

Website: www.deltadesignsltd.com

Annex : Illustrations LINK

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruynzeel-acquires-american-museum-storage-leader-delta-301785671.html

SOURCE Bruynzeel