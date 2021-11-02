U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Brydge's Next Generation MAX+ Range of Wireless iPad Keyboards with Trackpad Now Available at Verizon Stores Nationwide

·2 min read

Brydge's popular MAX+ range of Wireless Keyboards for iPad delivers a genuine laptop-like experience with features like an integrated multi-touch trackpad, backlit keys, unlimited viewing angles and more.

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in productivity accessories for tablets and laptops built for professionals, students and everyday users looking to enhance their device's versatility and functionality, announced the availability of their popular MAX+ range of iPad keyboards with trackpads in Verizon stores nationwide.

Brydge 12.9 MAX+ featuring a Magnetic SnapFit&#x002122; Case
Brydge 12.9 MAX+ featuring a Magnetic SnapFit™ Case

Verizon stores nationwide, as well as Verizon.com, are now selling the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ in Space Gray for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th Gen), Air MAX+ for iPad Air (4th Gen) and 10.2 MAX+ for iPad (9th, 8th & 7th Gen). The 11 MAX+ for 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd & 3rd Gen) will be available in-store and online in the coming weeks.

Each product in the Brydge MAX+ range features a large, integrated multi-touch trackpad designed to deliver the most immersive iPadOS experience available. Fluid gestures on the trackpad make multi-tasking simple. Easily work within spreadsheets, select text, switch between apps and more, all from the trackpad.

"We are thrilled to offer our next generation MAX+ range of iPad keyboards through Verizon's extensive store network and to their customers. This range truly blurs the line between iPad and MacBook like never before, unlocking new and exciting ways for iPad users to maximize the functionality of their device ." - Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.

Find your closest Verizon store: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/

Reviews on the Brydge MAX+ Range:

  • "There are many iPad keyboards out there...but none that I've tried match the functionality, comfort, and build quality of the Brydge 12.9 MAX+." - Rolling Stone

  • "For iPad Air, Brydge Air MAX+ stands alone as the most thoughtful and polished keyboard/trackpad/case combo." - AppleInsider

  • "Brydge's 10.2 MAX+ for iPad (9th, 8th & 7th Gen) is the best case with a trackpad, combining a great typing experience with trackpad support and a fully protective and removable case." - The New York Times

Contact
Morgan Miller
Marketing Manager, Brydge
media@brydge.com

iPad and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc.

Each MAX+ product features a large, integrated multi-touch trackpad for an immersive iPadOS experience.
Each MAX+ product features a large, integrated multi-touch trackpad for an immersive iPadOS experience.
(PRNewsfoto/Brydge Technologies LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Brydge Technologies LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brydges-next-generation-max-range-of-wireless-ipad-keyboards-with-trackpad-now-available-at-verizon-stores-nationwide-301414201.html

SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC

