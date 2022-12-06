BSR KOREA Introduces "CORE VALUE" as "2022 Global Procurement Marketer"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the practitioner of "2022 Global Procurement Marketer (GPM) Project" promoted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), BSR KOREA offered consultation for 40 domestic SMEs that want to enter the international procurement market, including capacity building training programs, overseas vendor registration, and assistant for bid preparation and proposals.

CORE VALUE app Dr.Clobo

BSR KOREA supported SMEs to discover their various achievements with Project-based consulting activities, and CORE VALUE is one of the best participants in the 2022 GPM Project.

CORE VALUE is a company with patent applications for intraoral cameras and medical consultation apps based on its medical consultation platform. Their products enable medical consultation with in-network local physicians based on affected site images collected by a healthcare camera that can take detailed pictures of the oral and otolaryngeal skin.

CORE VALUE's products have been registered as innovative procurement products. Although the products do not satisfy the required specifications in the overseas public procurement market, they have successfully proven innovative values in practice testing with Child Fund, global NGO, and Vietnam Healthcare Volunteer Association with the demands for remote diagnosis devices.

The products were evaluated as suitable for African and Southeast Asian countries with poor medical infrastructure. Child Fund is plans to distribute the products to medical staff in local healthcare centers to provide care for children. CORE VALUE will enter MOU with Child Fund, donate its flagship products to local government, and build medical infrastructure in December.

BSR KOREA is domestic and overseas certified professional trade consulting company in Korea. It offers consultation on overseas public procurement and global marketing with its abundant experience and know-how. 40 SMEs selected for the 2022 Global Procurement Marketer Project will have opportunities to enter markets including UN and international organizations, participate in procurement bids for developing countries with poor infrastructure, and develop and diversify new sales channels by strengthening procurement capabilities to build better bid strategies with BSR KOREA's help, leading to long-term public procurement market expansion.

SOURCE BSR KOREA