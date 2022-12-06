BSR KOREA Introduces "Healcerion Co., Ltd." as "2022 Global Procurement Marketer"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the practitioner of "2022 Global Procurement Marketer (GPM) Project" promoted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), BSR KOREA offered consultation for 40 domestic SMEs that want to enter the international procurement market, including capacity building training programs, overseas vendor registration, and assistant for bid preparation and proposals.

HEALCERION

BSR KOREA supported SMEs to discover their various achievements with Project-based consulting activities, and Healcerion Co., Ltd. is one of the best participants in the 2022 GPM Project.

Healcerion Co., Ltd. is the first company in the world to develop and release a portable wireless ultrasound diagnostic device in connection with smart devices, ensuring a better medical environment for doctors and patients. In the Project period, Healcerion Co., Ltd. converted its supply chain into a system having dealers in each country they have a business; now Healcerion Co., Ltd. has 25 dealers worldwide instead of the existing 9 dealers.

In particular, Healcerion Co., Ltd. attempted to enter procurement markets in developing countries with poor infrastructure and was introduced to Vietnam NGOs and national hospitals. Healcerion Co., Ltd. acquired medical device licenses and won an export contract worth USD 600,000, for which they are preparing for the first export this year.

BSR KOREA domestic and overseas certified professional trade consulting company in Korea. It offers consultation on overseas public procurement and global marketing with its abundant experience and know-how. 40 SMEs selected for the 2022 Global Procurement Marketer Project will have opportunities to enter markets including UN and international organizations, participate in procurement bids for developing countries with poor infrastructure, and develop and diversify new sales channels by strengthening procurement capabilities to build better bid strategies with BSR KOREA's help, leading to long-term public procurement market expansion.

SOURCE BSR KOREA