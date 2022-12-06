U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,035.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,814.50
    +8.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.30
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.52
    +0.59 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8810
    +0.1960 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,037.91
    -174.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.75
    -8.47 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.92
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

BSR KOREA Introduces "Healcerion Co., Ltd." as "2022 Global Procurement Marketer"

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the practitioner of "2022 Global Procurement Marketer (GPM) Project" promoted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), BSR KOREA offered consultation for 40 domestic SMEs that want to enter the international procurement market, including capacity building training programs, overseas vendor registration, and assistant for bid preparation and proposals.

HEALCERION
HEALCERION

BSR KOREA supported SMEs to discover their various achievements with Project-based consulting activities, and Healcerion Co., Ltd. is one of the best participants in the 2022 GPM Project.

Healcerion Co., Ltd. is the first company in the world to develop and release a portable wireless ultrasound diagnostic device in connection with smart devices, ensuring a better medical environment for doctors and patients. In the Project period, Healcerion Co., Ltd. converted its supply chain into a system having dealers in each country they have a business; now Healcerion Co., Ltd. has 25 dealers worldwide instead of the existing 9 dealers.

In particular, Healcerion Co., Ltd. attempted to enter procurement markets in developing countries with poor infrastructure and was introduced to Vietnam NGOs and national hospitals. Healcerion Co., Ltd. acquired medical device licenses and won an export contract worth USD 600,000, for which they are preparing for the first export this year.

BSR KOREA domestic and overseas certified professional trade consulting company in Korea. It offers consultation on overseas public procurement and global marketing with its abundant experience and know-how. 40 SMEs selected for the 2022 Global Procurement Marketer Project will have opportunities to enter markets including UN and international organizations, participate in procurement bids for developing countries with poor infrastructure, and develop and diversify new sales channels by strengthening procurement capabilities to build better bid strategies with BSR KOREA's help, leading to long-term public procurement market expansion.

SOURCE BSR KOREA

Recommended Stories

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • PepsiCo Cutting Hundreds of Jobs in North America: WSJ

    PepsiCo told employees in an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal that the cuts are meant to help the beverage giant “operate more efficiently.”

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Oil falls over 3% after data raises Fed interest rate worries

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 3% on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures settled down $2.89, or 3.4%%, at $82.68 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $3.05, or 3.8%, to $76.93 a barrel.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy

    In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.

  • California Lawmakers to Consider Penalties on Oil Companies to Fight High Gas Prices

    A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...