BSR REIT TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 10, 2022

LITTLE ROCK, AR and TORONTO, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U; HOM.UN) today announced that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022.

Dan Oberste, Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am (ET). The dial-in numbers for participants are 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546. In addition, the call will be webcast live at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541730&tp_key=c04c226238

A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, May 18th, 2022. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 440461#). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

