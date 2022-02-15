U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

BST Global & HNTB Establish Strategic Partnership

BST Global
·3 min read

BST Global & HNTB Establish Strategic Partnership

HNTB conducted an extensive evaluation process and ultimately selected BST Global and its latest Work Management solution, BST10, to help optimize the firm&#x002019;s project management capabilities and processes for the future.
HNTB conducted an extensive evaluation process and ultimately selected BST Global and its latest Work Management solution, BST10, to help optimize the firm’s project management capabilities and processes for the future.

Tampa, FL, USA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International software provider BST Global and infrastructure solutions firm HNTB established a strategic partnership on January 20, 2022.

HNTB conducted an extensive evaluation process and ultimately selected BST Global and its latest Work Management solution, BST10, to help optimize the firm’s project management capabilities and processes for the future.

“We wanted to find a solution that would empower our project, finance and leadership teams, providing visibility to real-time data to gain efficiencies across our entire organization of more than 5,000 employees while complementing our current ERP platforms,” Mary Conway, SVP, PE, Business Process Officer at HNTB shares. “We were also seeking a strategic partner that understood not just technology but our business, and was committed to our industry with a strong vision, which is why we selected BST Global.”

Built by project managers for project managers, BST10 impressed the HNTB team with its robust capabilities that deliver project intelligence™ and is specifically crafted for the AEC industry. Plus, with BST10’s robust API, it can also connect to the firm’s current ERP financial solution and other key technology investments.

“I’m thrilled that HNTB has selected BST10’s Work Management offering,” BST Global’s Director of Work Management Sales Brian Furr explains. “It’s the perfect solution, because it allows HNTB to keep its current ERP system in place while taking advantage of BST10’s strong focus on the project and operations side to streamline processes and better manage the firm’s overall business.”

BST Global’s Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor is honored to have HNTB join the BST Global client family. “From our very initial discussions with HNTB, I was most impressed by how similar our cultures and beliefs really are. We both believe in empowering our employees, providing excellent client service and having a strategic vision for continuous improvement. I truly look forward to what we can accomplish together in partnership.”

ABOUT HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm. With more than a century of service, HNTB understands the lifecycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management.

ABOUT BST GLOBAL

BST Global designs, develops and deploys project-based ERP and Work Management solutions specifically for the world’s leading architects, engineers and consultancies around the globe. More than 120,000 professionals across six continents and 65 countries rely on BST Global’s solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation to evolve its products for the greater good. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Eileen Canady BST Global +1 813.886.3300 ECanady@BSTGlobal.com


