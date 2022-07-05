U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

BSV Blockchain Association partners with Domineum Blockchain to host Developers Summit in Nigeria

·3 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain Association is sponsoring the first ever two-day Developers Summit in Abuja, Nigeria run by Domineum Blockchain Solutions Ltd,  the ledger technology company providing blockchain-as-a service solutions. The event will take place at Baze University in Abuja, Nigeria from the 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022.

The summit will provide an avenue for big announcements, new product launches, core tech updates, keynote speeches, panel discussion, pitching sessions and fireside chats with global industry leaders for more than 1,000 participants in attendance.

The theme of the summit is tagged 'Stimulating Blockchain Adoption in Nigeria'.

Over the two days, summit visitors can expect inspiring insights into technological innovation and business use-cases. During the event, 23 speakers will showcase the cutting-edge technology of the enterprise scaling blockchain by giving testimonies and demos on how the innovation potential of blockchain was realised across various industries including:

  • Legal sector

  • Retail

  • Financial services

  • Healthcare

  • Insurance

  • Energy

  • Music and Entertainment (NFT)

  • Government

  • Real estate

  • Education

Managing Director of the BSV Blockchain Association Patrick Prinz said: "Sponsoring this event is a fantastic opportunity to educate developers and entrepreneurs on BSV, scaling blockchain and the huge opportunities that it unlocks. We are aiming to highlight the solutions and the technology that can assist with key societal challenges in Nigeria and the African continent."

Patrick continues: "With Developer Summits taking place across the world, it is no surprise these BSV events are attracting more attention especially in countries like Nigeria. Interest has now grown into seeing what the blockchains utility and potential really is; for example, BSV previously hitting an historic one billion transactions this year, and that is only the tip of the iceberg!"

Chief Executive Officer Domineum Blockchain Solutions Ltd Geoffrey Weli-Wosu said: "The summit will focus on massive scaling of the African Blockchain Ecosystem with its opportunities and use cases in Africa, the second most populated continent in the world with about 1.3 billion people. Domineum as a pioneer Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions company in Africa is leading by example by developing educational, digital, and technical infrastructure for both government and businesses that will facilitate and leap-frog technological advancement in Africa.

"The BSV Blockchain can manage unbounded amounts of data, stored on-chain at a low cost. Unlike the technology behind sites like Facebook and Instagram, applications built on the BSV Blockchain can be stored and monetized within the data ledger. BSV is also the greenest and most ecological blockchain on the planet as confirmed by Canadian auditors MNP in their recent report on the subject.

"If you want to be part of the discussion or want to find out more about the BSV Blockchain Association Developer Summit, its speakers, sponsors, announcements, then register: training.domineum.io to join us at Baze university, Abuja Nigeria from 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022. Alternatively, the event is being live streamed for those that cannot make it in person."

About the BSV Blockchain Association

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens, and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

Lightning Sharks on behalf of BSV Blockchain Association

Key contact: Haris Khan

Email: h.khan@lightningsharks.co.uk

Mobile: +44 (0) 7503 581 563

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsv-blockchain-association-partners-with-domineum-blockchain-to-host-developers-summit-in-nigeria-301580572.html

SOURCE BSV Blockchain Association

