BSV Blockchain Global Advisory Council formed with senior industry leaders to support BSV adoption

·5 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV blockchain's Switzerland-based industry association announces the formation of a BSV Blockchain Global Advisory Council. The Council brings together senior professionals and thought leaders from diverse industries who support the growth of blockchain technology; while they may be blockchain-agnostic, Council members will advise on the education and adoption of BSV at enterprise, government and academic levels.

BSV Blockchain Global Advisory Council formed with senior industry leaders to support BSV adoption
BSV Blockchain Global Advisory Council formed with senior industry leaders to support BSV adoption

The BSV blockchain is an enterprise-grade distributed data network for big business and government-scale applications. Operating with a data protocol that works effectively with IPv6 (the latest Internet protocol), the BSV network scales unbounded to support high volumes of data and payment transactions at minimal cost – demonstrating throughput of 50,000 to 100,000 transactions per second with upcoming node software and median transaction fees that are a small fraction of a U.S. cent. From a technical perspective, BSV offers micropayment, smart contract, tokenisation, IoT, computation and more data functionalities.

Using their industry expertise to help advance the awareness and adoption of BSV's scalable power, the initial members of the BSV Blockchain Global Advisory Council are:

Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy
Head of Technology Transfer Office, University of Sharjah
(United Arab Emirates)

Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy has 20 years' experience in Research Management, Intellectual Property, Innovation & Technology Transfer from ideas to products in the UAE and United Kingdom. He helped over a hundred researchers to file more than 150 inventions & managed around 250 patent applications in the largest IP portfolio in the UAE. Dr. Al Hemairy is currently overseeing R&D projects between the University of Sharjah and the BSV blockchain association for academic and professional certification tracking on BSV and various FinTech technologies- i.e., NFTs and Metaverse.

Dr. Al Hemairy holds a PhD degree in Software Engineering from Coventry University (UK). His research interests are Healthcare Monitoring Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain & Digital Currency Technologies. In the recent years, he advised many blockchain-based start-ups and entrepreneurs during technology ideation phase, developing WPs, and pre-ICO/post-ICO phases. As a Principal Investigator, he leads a research team to develop multiple blockchain platforms for the industry.

Latif Ladid
Chair, 5G World Alliance and President, IPv6 Forum
(Luxembourg)

Latif Ladid is a globally-recognized leader in telecommunications and information technology. He is Founder and President of the IPv6 Forum, an Emeritus Trustee of the Internet Society and a Steering Committee member of IEEE Blockchain Initiative. Latif is also a member of the 3GPP PCG (Board), 3GPP2 PCG; Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the IEEE 5G World Forum, former Chair of the IEEE IoT World Forum and Chair of the ETSI IPv6 Industry Specification Group. He is a Board Member of the IoT Forum.

Ladid is a member of the United Nations Strategy Council and the Future Internet Forum EU Member States (representing Luxembourg). He has been honoured with the IPv6 Lifetime Achievement Award (2016) and the IPv6 Forum Internet Pioneer Award (2002). Since 2006, Ladid has been a Research Fellow at the University of Luxembourg, working on multiple European Commission Next-Generation Technologies Projects.

Dr. Basim Zafar
Chairman, Experts Vision Consulting (EVC)
(Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Dr. Basim is a digital transformation executive with an entrepreneurial passion for leading innovation from concept through post-product launch. He has a track record of more than 25 years of driving innovation and digital transformation across the Saudi government sector, ICT, and Smart Hajj Platform.

Dr. Basim is an expert researcher in the areas of corporate strategic planning, business automation, and information exploration. He held several roles in senior executive management positions that demanded critical business transformation as head of the research and consultancy studies centre at Umm Al-Qura' University. He also served as the General Manager of Information at the Development Authority of Makkah and Madinah and the Holy Sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Basim's objective is to create a better world that is more efficient, sustainable, and human-centred.

Commenting on the announcement, the BSV association's Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, said:

"A world-changing blockchain such as BSV benefits from the support of world-class thought leaders who work across different distributed ledger and technology ecosystems. We are honoured to welcome Dr. Mohamed Al Mehairy, Latif Ladid, and Dr. Basim Zafar as initial members of the BSV Blockchain Global Advisory Council and look forward to their contributions to help BSV technology build a better world."

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media and entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsv-blockchain-global-advisory-council-formed-with-senior-industry-leaders-to-support-bsv-adoption-301491661.html

SOURCE Bitcoin Association

